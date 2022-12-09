On November 19 this year, a Nagar Kirtan (also called Humanity walk) organised by the Indian-Australian community in Victoria’s capital Melbourne was ‘hijacked’ by Khalistani supporters. Now, it has emerged that a member of the Australian Labor Party, the ruling party both at the national level and also in Victoria, was behind this.

The march, which was supposed to foster inter-faith harmony, instead witnessed the distribution of T-shirts, booklets and Khalistani flags. The man who was at the helm of Khalistani propaganda that day was Amritvir Singh, the executive committee member (independent) of the Victorian Sikh Gurdwaras Council (VSGC), who is also associated with the Victoria Labor Party, the Victorian unit of Australian Labor Party.

It must be mentioned that VSGC is an umbrella organisation, which represents 7 Sikh Gurudwaras in Victoria, and has been organising Nagar Kirtans since 2019.

Extremists seen marching with Khalistani flag during Nagar Kirtan at Victoria, image via The Australia Today

An official associated with the Victorian Sikh Gurdwaras Council (VSGC) told The Australia Today, “Amritvir Singh was the reason Khalistan supporters could come and distribute their booklets, T-shirts and flags in the Nagar Kirtan.”

“VSGC management committee was notified by Amritvir Singh that a ‘group’ with which he works closely wants to come to Nagar Kirtan/Humanity walk to garner support for Khalistan amongst Australian Sikhs,” the official added.

While VGSC has distanced itself from the controversy, Amritvir told the Australian newspaper that he had left the decision at the hands of the Committee whether to platform the Khalistani separatists.

Khalistanis from US, Canada join Nagar Kirtan in Australia

According to The Australia Today, those who hijacked the Nagar Kirtan that day were no ordinary men but members of the banned terror outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Many of them had flown in from the United States and Canada to participate in the event and run the ‘Khalistan referendum’ programme. Sikhs for Justice was banned by the Indian government on July 10, 2019, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for anti-India activities on July 10, 2019.

India declared the founder of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a terrorist, in July 2020. In the same month, 40 websites of SFJ were blocked by the Indian government. SFJ had tried to lure Punjab’s youth for Referendum 2020 and create unrest in the region.

Sikhs for Justice are banned in India. Despite the denials about SFJ operating in Australia, these handles are now taking ownership. pic.twitter.com/usYd0F3XGE — 𑆩𑆳𑆬𑆴𑆤𑆵 Sarah L Gates (@SarahLGates1) November 19, 2022

Amritvir Singh claimed that the VSGC management committee allowed the Khalistanis to hold their demonstrations. “I have a working relationship with Miri Piri Gurudwara in Melbourne’s west. I received a call from them that they want to talk about the situation in Punjab (India) on the stage,” he said.

“As discussed with you and your group we can only allow protest at the back of Nagar Kirtan,” he quoted a VSGC member as saying.

Reaction of the locals in Victoria

While speaking about the matter to The Australia Today, a 71-year-old Melbourne resident Sukhjeet Kaur said, “Just when I thought it is the best time to be in Melbourne with flourishing Gurdwara and Nagar Kirtan at the centre of the city, these Khalistan supporters are destroying it.”

She informed, “I thought we have left the dark memories of Khalistani terrorism behind us but on Saturday I felt like I am back to those ugly days. A little child whose grandfather was killed by Khalistani terrorists is given the Khalistan flag, it is the biggest torture of my life.”

Amritvir Singh and his association with the Australian Labour Party

Amritvir Singh, a resident of southeast Melbourne, has good connections with the ruling Australian Labour Party (ALP) in Victoria. He told The Australia Today that he advises the Victorian Sikh Gurdwaras Council on government relations plans and youth affairs. It is notable that ALP leader Anthony Albanese became the prime minister of Australia in May this year after the left-wing party won the elections. Similarly, the party also leads the state government in Victoria.

Until mid-2020, Amritvir worked as electoral staff in ALP MP Bruce Jullian Hill’s office. According to his Linkedin profile, he worked as an election campaign co-ordinator of the party between September and December 2018.

Screengrab of the LinkedIn profile of Amritvir Singh

Since July this year, he has been serving as a Research Officer of the party in Docklands in Victoria. The same Amritvir Singh was seen marching with a Khalistani flag at the Nagar Kirtan held last month.

Last month, he was spotted managing the booth for Victorian Legislative Assembly member Pauline Richards. Interestingly, the Nagar Kirtan was funded by Victoria’s Department of Families, Fairness and Housing. Victorian Minister for Workplace Safety (Ingrid Stitt), and Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner (Andrew Crisp) also attended the event.

Amritvir Singh campaigning for Victorian PM Pauline Richards

Amritvir has been unabashed about his firm support for the Khalistan movement. “I support Khalistan, I support Sikh brothers asking for self determinations that’s why I support ‘Sikh for Justice’s process for a referendum,” he was quoted as saying.

India expresses concern, Australia starts probe

It is notable that India has already taken note of the Khalistan flags and banners in the Melbourne event, and the Indian government has already warned the Australian government about the rise of Khalistani elements in the country. Reportedly, during a recent meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil, Indian government officials expressed concern over increasing support for the Khalistan movement, especially in the Indian community in Melbourne. Indian officials told the Australian govt that the Indian govt was worried that local Khalistan movement leaders were recruiting ­impressionable Indian Sikhs in Australia “who don’t know what they are getting into”.

India also told Australia that the Khalistan movement had ties to proscribed terrorist organisations with a history of violent terrorism and lots of violence in the past. Therefore, if their growing influence is not checked, there is a possibility of communal disharmony and law and order problems.

After the concern expressed by India, the Australian government has started to investigate the matter, and the officials are reportedly investigating whether foreign nationals with a history of violence have entered the country and joined the Khalistan movement. The Australia Today also revealed that the Department of Home Affairs is examining the visa conditions of some Khalistani overseas players who are actively involved in a proposed Khalistan referendum to be held in Melbourne.