Rahul Gandhi’s speech made on Saturday during Bharat Jodo Yatra had the internet into a tizzy after he said ‘dogs, cows, buffaloes, and pigs attended the Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Speaking at a public rally in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, “I don’t know if you have noticed it or not, but in this campaign(BJY), dogs participated, but no one killed them. Cows, buffaloes, and pigs also joined in, I saw them. All animals came. This Yatra is like our India. There is no hatred or violence here.”

The speech instantly went viral on social media, leaving many netizens in splits over the claims made by the former Congress leader. Several others conjectured that the Gandhi scion was using cryptic language to insinuate the participation of some people in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Social media users have a field time as Rahul Gandhi says dogs, cows, buffaloes, and pigs attended Bharat Jodo Yatra

Keh Ke Peheno, a popular Twitter user, responded, “Lagta hai aah Rahul ji chidiyaghar se bhaashan de rahein hai (It looks like Rahul Gandhi is making his speech from a zoo)”

Another Twitter user innocently asked if Rahul Gandhi was referring to Kunal Kamra and Swara Bhasker.

Yet another Twitter user remarked that there is no dearth of entertainment in the country.

“Please stop calling @_YogendraYadav and @kunalkamra88 Pig, They are Jackals,” tweeted yet another Twitter user.

An AAP supporter wondered what was wrong with Rahul Gandhi and asserted that Congress does not need AAP to hurt its chances as long as it has Rahul Gandhi.

“Is this a Yatra for animals,” a Twitter enquiringly asked.

And there were many other social media users who could not stop guessing whom Rahul Gandhi was referring to.

Dog = Prakash Raj

Cow = Kamal Hasan

Buffalo = Swara Bhaskar

Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Earlier this year, Congress announced a 150-day long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a political campaign crisscrossing different parts of the country in a bid to re-energise its waning ground support amid successive electoral defeats.

Several personalities, mostly opposition leaders and closet Congress supporters, joined the campaign even as party leaders struggled to enunciate the aims and objectives of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which to many had been a boondoggle—a wasteful project with little to no returns.

Earlier today, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the last few weeks, actor Swara Bhasker, ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra, Icchadhari protester Yogendra Yadav, and many others had joined the Congress party’s campaign.