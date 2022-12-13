Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeNews Reports'No Indian soldier seriously injured or killed, they foiled Chinese bid to unilaterally change...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘No Indian soldier seriously injured or killed, they foiled Chinese bid to unilaterally change the status quo’: Def Min Rajnath Singh in LS

"Our army valiantly fought back & forced Chinese troops to go back to their post. They foiled China's bid to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC in the Tawang sector. Both sides have suffered some injury, none of our soldiers is seriously injured or dead," Singh said in Lok Sabha.

OpIndia Staff
Rajnath Singh India-China clash
Rajnath Singh (Image Source: Indian Express)
19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the lower house of the Indian Parliament over the scuffle that broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9. Singh said none of the Indian soldiers was seriously injured or killed during the clashes with the Chinese PLA troopers.

“Our army valiantly fought back & forced Chinese troops to go back to their post. They foiled China’s bid to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC in the Tawang sector. Both sides have suffered some injury, none of our soldiers is seriously injured or dead,” Singh said in Lok Sabha.

Singh said PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of the Tawang Sector on December 9 and unilaterally change the status quo. However, their attempt was contested by the Indian army in a firm and resolute manner. He further added that the contestation led to a face-off between the two forces, resulting in a minor scuffle which prevented the PLA from transgressing into the Indian territory and compelled them to return to their posts.

“Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow-up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels,” Defence Minister further added.

Copy of statement made by Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Indian, Chinese troops face off in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang Sector

Clashes broke out between the Indian and Chinese troops on December 9 in the border area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement by the Defence Ministry said on Monday. 

There have been reports of multiple injuries on both sides. According to reports, the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers carrying clubs wrapped with spikes and other weapons, but they had not expected the Indian side to mobilise quickly for their surreptitious attack, ANI quoted sources as saying.

The Defence Ministry issued a statement over the media reports on clashes between Indian, and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. “In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, the statement said.

The Defence Ministry said both sides immediately disengaged from the area. “As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility,” it added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

India hits out on OIC for PoK visit, calls it mouthpiece of Pakistan and says it has no locus standi in matters relating to...

ANI -
"Any attempt of interference and meddling in India's internal affairs by OIC and its Secretary General is entirely unacceptable," MEA said in a statement
News Reports

IAF jets scrambled multiple times in the past few weeks, Chinese drones had moved aggressively towards Indian positions on LAC

ANI -
Before the recent clash between India and China in the Yangtse area near Tawang, Chinese drones had moved very aggressively towards the Indian positions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh

Twitter Files 5.0: Employees cheered as Trump banned despite no violation of policies, Yoel Roth and Vijaya Gadde were the driving force

Twitter Files 5: Bari Weiss uses a misleading NYT report to make false claims about Modi govt’s warning to Twitter to follow Indian law

Congress leader detained over his ‘kill Modi to save constitution’ remarks

Golden Globe Award 2023: S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ bags two nominations

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
606,578FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com