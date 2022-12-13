Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the lower house of the Indian Parliament over the scuffle that broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9. Singh said none of the Indian soldiers was seriously injured or killed during the clashes with the Chinese PLA troopers.

“Our army valiantly fought back & forced Chinese troops to go back to their post. They foiled China’s bid to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC in the Tawang sector. Both sides have suffered some injury, none of our soldiers is seriously injured or dead,” Singh said in Lok Sabha.

Singh said PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of the Tawang Sector on December 9 and unilaterally change the status quo. However, their attempt was contested by the Indian army in a firm and resolute manner. He further added that the contestation led to a face-off between the two forces, resulting in a minor scuffle which prevented the PLA from transgressing into the Indian territory and compelled them to return to their posts.

“Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow-up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels,” Defence Minister further added.

Indian, Chinese troops face off in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang Sector

Clashes broke out between the Indian and Chinese troops on December 9 in the border area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement by the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

There have been reports of multiple injuries on both sides. According to reports, the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers carrying clubs wrapped with spikes and other weapons, but they had not expected the Indian side to mobilise quickly for their surreptitious attack, ANI quoted sources as saying.

The Defence Ministry issued a statement over the media reports on clashes between Indian, and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. “In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, the statement said.

The Defence Ministry said both sides immediately disengaged from the area. “As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility,” it added.