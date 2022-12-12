Clashes broke out between the Indian and Chinese troops on December 9 in the border area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement by the Indian Army said.

There have been reports of multiple injuries on both sides. There have been no reports of deaths. Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn’t expect the Indian side also to be well prepared, ANI quoted sources as saying.

Indian troops in area of face-off in Tawang gave befitting response to Chinese troops.Number of Chinese soldiers injured is more than that of Indian soldiers.Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn't expect Indian side also to be well prepared: Sources pic.twitter.com/hKVVIQlSp4 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

According to a report published by News 18, the Chinese PLA contacted the LAC in the Tawang sector, which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner that led to a stand-off between the two sides.

“In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006. On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by their own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” News 18 quoted sources as saying.

It is further reported that both sides immediately disengaged from the area after the clashes. However, news reports said the Chinese PLA suffered more injuries than the Indian Army troopers.

MoD issues statement on latest clashes between Indian, Chinese troops

The Defence Ministry issued a statement over the media reports on clashes between Indian, and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. “In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, the statement said.

“On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides,” the statement added.

The Defence Ministry said both sides immediately disengaged from the area. “As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility,” it added.

Galwan Valley clashes

The scuffle assumes significance given that it is the first such incident since the Galwan Valley clashes between India and China more than two years ago, heightening tensions between the two countries. On June 15, 2020, the Chinese troops attacked the Indian troops along the LAC near the Ladakh border. The clashes resulted in India losing 20 of its soldiers. Estimates suggest China had lost 43 of its men. However, after months of denial, China officially acknowledged the loss of at least 5 of its soldiers.

The killing of the Indian soldiers marked the Indian Army’s worst losses since the Kargil War in 1999 and signified the most intense military combat between India and China since 1967 when about 80 Indian soldiers and at least 300 Chinese PLA troops were killed in the course of the savage skirmishes that broke out near the Nathu La and Cho Lo passes, the strategic gateway to the crucial Chumbi valley.

The fallen Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clashes were honoured by the government and their last rites were performed in the presence of government representatives and were accorded the due status of martyrs. PM Modi and the then COAS Bipin Rawat had also visited to meet and speak to the injured soldiers.