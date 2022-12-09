Pakistan’s hatred for India is not a new thing. A recent video on YouTube reflects the anti-India hatred seeping through educational institutes in Pakistan and among parents who feel no qualms about drilling hate into the minds of their impressionable children against India and Hinduism.

Pakistani YouTuber Sana Amjad shared a video from her YouTube channel on 8th December 2022. She interviewed several children who were attending a fair. She asked them what they feel like whenever they listen to the word ‘India’ or what they think about India. Most of them replied that they hate India while some of them also expressed their hatred towards Hinduism and said that religious difference is the prime reason for the hatred.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEG9Lk9kl9o

Though the hatred towards India and Hinduism forms the core of the reaction video, the prime anti-India and anti-Hinduism opinions start at around 3:38 in the video. A youngster said, “Indians lack intelligence. They think that they are going to get everything here only. Unlike them, we will get everything when we will go up there.” By this, he essentially meant that the Pakistanis will get everything in the Jannat that is heaven.

A friend standing with this youth said, “When we listen to the word India, we have a sense of hatred for them. Because we believe in our God and they just worship some idols.” When asked if religion is the only reason to hate the Indians, the young boy said, “Right now, it is the only reason.” Anchor Sana Amjad also asked him who taught this to him. Answering this question, the youth said, “Islam taught us this.”

Teenager girls studying in the ninth and eighth classes also said the same things and asserted that they learned this in their curriculum and also heard from the elder ones. They also said that India is doing injustice to the Kashmiris and that is one of the reasons for the conflicts. Besides, they asserted that two Muslims though separated apart by nations are brothers of each other and that they want to visit India to verify if whatever they have heard is true.

At 9:00 in the video, two school students said that India is bad, they are enemies and they are bad people. When asked about the reason for this much negativity about India being in their mind, one of them said, “It is because they are not Muslims. And they are Hindi.” The other boy in the pair resorted to the exact religious notions and said, “They have no belief in Allah. They take a stone or something and think that this is their God.” When asked if it is okay to make a bad opinion about someone or make a bad comment about someone based on religious differences, the boy said, “Yes.”

This is a classic example of how Hindu hatred and anti-India notion is the core of the education being imparted to Pakistani children. Along with the curriculum, conversations with and among the elders are also keenly listened to by the kids and they form an opinion about India and Hinduism without having an iota of direct experience. This hatred draws a profound basis from religious ideology, and one of the children clearly mentioned that. No wonder these representatives of the new generation of the Islamic country consider non-Muslims to be lesser human beings. This video explains the reasons behind the mentality in Pakistan that shields the heinous acts of persecution of Pakistani Hindus and atrocities on Hindu women in Pakistan.