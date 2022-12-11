Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the greenfield International Airport at Mopa in north Goa on Sunday evening. The airport has been named after former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, also former CM of Goa.

Inaugurating the first phase of the international airport, PM Modi said, “The state-of-the-art airport in Mopa will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism in Goa. Manohar International Airport is proof of the changed government thinking and approach towards infrastructure in the country today. We took the initiative to take air travel to the smallest cities in the country.”

Hailing the decision to name it after Parrikar, PM Modi said, “I am happy that this Mopa International Airport is being named after my dear friend and colleague and Goa’s beloved Manohar Parrikar. Through the airport, his memory will live on.”

Speaking on the occasion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “For the first time in the country, two airports have been established in a city. Under the previous government, not even a single airport was constructed in a year. Wherever there will be double engine government, development will happen.”

CM Pramod Sawant said that the new international airport will generate employment for another 3,000 to 4,000 people.

This is the second airport in Goa, the first one being located at Dabolim. The in-principle approval to Goa government for setting up a greenfield airport at Mopa village was granted by the union government in March 2000. The Foundation stone of the second airport in Mopa was laid in 2016 by PM Modi. The new airport is located in the Northern part of Goa, about 35 km away from Goa capital Panaji.

The greenfield airport has been developed at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore, developed by the State Government of Goa under public-private-partnership (PPP) mode. According to officials, the airport has the potential to serve as a major logistics hub, directly connecting several domestic and international destinations. Moreover, the airport is expected to promote the socio-economic development of the state and meet the needs of the tourism industry. Multi-modal connectivity is also planned for the airport.

The need for a new airport in Goa was felt because the existing airport in Dabolim is actually a Civil Enclave in a defence airport maintained by the Indian Navy. The civil aviation terminal building in the airport is maintained by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that the Dabolim airport will not be closed for civilian use even after the new international airport at Mopa becomes fully operational.

Airlines like Indigo and GoFirst have already announced plans to launch 168 and 42 flights respectively from the new airport next month, according to reports.