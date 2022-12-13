On December 13, the opposition forced the adjournment of the question hour during the Lok Sabha winter session. Displeased by the way the opposition leaders, especially the members of the Congress Party, Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at them in the press brief.

While speaking to Media, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Today, the opposition interrupted the question hour. I strongly object to the disruption caused by the opposition, especially the Congress Party. While mentioning the incidents that took place at Arunachal Border on the intervening night of December 8 and December 9, the opposition got the important question session adjourned. It was unnecessary as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister had already stated clearly that at 12 PM, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would address the house on the matter. When it was already announced that the statement [by the Defence Minister] was scheduled, there was no need to disturb the house.”

He added, “When I checked the list of questions for the question session and saw question number 5, I realised why they were so irked. The question was related to the suspension of the FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. A Congress party member raised the question. The answer was clear, and I would have said it in the house, that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 financial years. It was not in accordance with the FCRA regulations. A notice was issued, and the Home Ministry cancelled the FCRA licence.”

Questioning the motive behind funding from the Chinese Embassy, HM Shah said, “The Foundation was registered for social work. However, the funds received from the Chinese Embassy were allegedly used to research India-China relationships. Were the thousands of hectares of land grabbed by China in the 1962 war included in their research? What did the report say? Did they research how Nehru’s love [for China] led to India’s inability to be part of the UN’s Security Council? If they did, what was the outcome of the research? When our soldiers were fighting with Chinese soldiers in Galwan, who was hosting dinner for Chinese Embassy officials? Was it part of their research? If yes, what was the outcome of the research?”

He said, “When they were in power in 2006, the Chinese Embassy claimed Arunachal Pradesh and Nephi. Was it part of their research? If yes, what was the outcome? On May 25, 2007, China refused to give visas to Congress CM Dorji Khandu. They claimed Visa was not needed as Arunachal Pradesh was China’s part. On October 13, 2009, during Manmohan Singh’s Arunachal visit, China objected. Were these incidents part of their research?”

HM Shah added, “In 2010, China started issuing stapled visas to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Was it part of your research? In 2011, after China’s warning, the Congress government stopped working on construction of roads, and vital modern infrastructure was stopped. Why was it stopped? Did they research it? I want to inform the Congress party that such a dual face does not work in front of the public. They are watching you.”

Speaking about another reason behind the cancellation of the license, HM Shah said, “Rajiv Gandhi Foundation lost its FCRA licence for one more reason. Islamic Research Foundation of Zakir Naik also gave Rs 50 lakhs to the foundation on July 7, 2011. I want to ask the members of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, who are the members of the Congress Party, why Zakir Naik gave you the funds. The public deserves an explanation.”

HM Shah further added that till the time, BJP remains in power, no one will be able to grab even an inch of the land. Praising the soldiers for their valour on December 8 and December 9, he said, “On December 8 and December 9, our soldiers showed great valour and they pushed all the intruders within a few hours and saved our land.”

Question in the parliament on cancellation of FCRA licence of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

It is notable that the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation on October 23, 2022. It was reported that the decision was made based on investigations conducted by an inter-ministerial committee constituted by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in July 2020. A notice regarding the termination of the licence was sent to the office-bearers of the foundation. In July 2020, the MHA formed an inter-ministerial committee led by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer to investigate Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, for alleged violations of the Money Laundering Act, Income Tax Act, and FCRA. The committee, which included officers from the union home and finance ministries in addition to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was tasked with investigating whether the trusts run by the Gandhi family and other Congress leaders tampered with documents when filing income taxes or misused and laundered money received from foreign countries.

On December 7, the question on the cancellation of the license was raised in Rajya Sabha by Digvijay Singh and Amee Yajnik. In the reply, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs said that under section 14 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010) due to violation of provisions under section 11 and conditions of registration under section 12(4)(a)(vi) of the FCRA, 2010. The FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) was cancelled under section 14 of the FCRA, 2010 due to violation of provisions under sections 8(1)(a), 11, 17, 18, 19 and conditions of registration under section 12(4)(a)(vi) of the FCRA, 2010.

On December 13, the question was raised in Lok Sabha by VK Shreekandan and Benny Behanan. Rai submitted the same answer in the house. In both cases, the reasons mentioned by HM Shah during the media brief were not mentioned. As per the reply submitted by Home Ministry, the foundation will not be eligible for the license for another three years.