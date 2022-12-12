Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has expressed his desire to act in a Pakistani film. Kapoor attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, between December 1 and December 10. During a session, he spoke about the idea of collaborating with actors in the Pakistani film industry and shooting a film in Saudi Arabia. He claimed that artists have no boundaries. Notably, Kapoor received Variety International Vanguard Actor Award at the festival.

Kapoor was attending a session where an audience member who happened to be a director and producer from Pakistan questioned if he would like to be a part of a Pakistani film. The audience member said it is not possible for the actors of Pakistan to work in the Indian industry anymore, and the same goes for the Indian actors. He said, “Now we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film. Would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?”

Kapoor, while congratulating the Pakistani film industry for the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, said, “Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artists, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for (The Legend Of) Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to.”

In recent years, the involvement of actors from the Pakistani film industry in the Indian film industry sparked controversies amidst the rising terror threats and attacks from the neighbour’s side. Raj Thackeray’s party MNS has issued a warning against the release of Maula Jatt in India. MNS media wing president Ameya Khopkar said in a statement that they would do everything in their power to stop the release of the film in India.

Ranbir Kapoor’s ongoing projects

Ranbir Kapoor, who just became a father, will feature in the yet-untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor that is scheduled for Holi 2023. Furthermore, another film, Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, starring the Brahmastra actor, is also scheduled for release in 2023.

About Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt. The movie features Pakistani actors Fawad and Mahira in the lead roles. As per reports, it is one of the biggest hits in the Pakistani film industry to date.