On Friday, Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema was schooled on Twitter after she claimed that ‘as per Islam, every nice person will go to heaven’. Netizens quoted Islamic scriptures and sermons by Muslim ‘scholars’ to highlight how the self-proclaimed expert on Islam, RJ Sayema, lacks knowledge about her own religion, and only Muslims are destined to go to heaven.

It all began when Sayema took to Twitter to respond to a tweet posted by Suresh Chavhanke, the CMD and Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News, where he asked whether Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi would attain Jannat or Jahannum as per Islam. In response to Chavhanke’s tweet, RJ Sayema wrote in Hindi, “According to Islam, every good person will get Jannat. He will be in heaven only. We should worry about ourselves.”

Earlier today, Suresh Chavhanke responded to Sayema’s tweet asking the people of Gujarat to vote for Gandhi’s India. She tweeted, “Hey Gujarat! Vote for Gandhi’s India. #Gujarat.”

Suresh Chavhanke responded by asking Sayema, whether Gandhi would receive Jannat or Jahannum according to Islam.

The controversial radio jockey, who has often doubled down as an apologist for Islamists, only ended up embarrassing herself with her reaction to Suresh Chavhanke’s tweet as Netizens were quick to point out Islam’s inherent hate for non-believers or ‘Kafirs’ and how the Quran, the holy book for Muslims, prescribes severe punishment for ‘Kafirs’.

Netizens react to Sayema’s tweet that said every good person goes to heaven as per Islam

Some social media users shared excerpts from Islamic scriptures that demand unleashing violence on non-believers of Islam and polytheists. Twitter user going by the handle @Toxicity____ shared a screenshot of numerous quotes from the Quran which asserts that Kufr (a non-belief in one God and prophets of God and in Holy Scriptures) shall be cast into Hell-fire.

Another Twitter user @_akshu_007 dubbed Sayema a “liar” and shared Quranic scriptures to assist her to recognize that Islam is inherently violent toward non-Muslims.

You are a lier, doing altaqiya



Many Twitter users also chimed in, calling out Sayema’s claims about Islam. One Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed tweeted a screenshot of an article by the Hindi newspaper Jagran in which a Muslim ‘scholar’, Maulana Junaid, claimed that only those who pledge allegiance to Mustafa will achieve Jannat.

Another Twitter user @GabbarIsBack002 shared a video clip where Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik is heard explaining how all non-believers get negative points and do not get to go to ‘Jannah’ after their death as they are still non-Muslims who are doing the sin of ‘Shirk’, meaning idolatry.

Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik explains how ‘only Muslims go to heaven’

Last year, hate preacher Dr Zakir Naik, who is viewed by many Muslims as an authority on Islam, was seen interacting with his followers and taking various questions from them to explain certain Islamic concepts. In the video titled, “Dr Zakir Naik on the fate of Ravish Kumar who stands for Muslims & Righteous Non-Muslims”, he explained how Ravish Kumar and other ‘good non-Muslims’ did not deserve the Muslim heaven or ‘Jannah’. Naik had then declared that despite his noble efforts of “taking the side of Muslims” and “showing the ugly face of oppressors”, former NDTV star journalist Ravish Kumar will not find a place in the ‘Jannah’ or heaven.

Explaining the rationale behind the concept, Naik elaborated how there is a hierarchy within the ‘Jannah’ (the paradise garden) and all those Muslims who go to ‘Jannah’ will not be on the same level. Similarly, hell has different levels too.

Explaining further, Naik said that whatever the ‘good deeds’ people like Ravish Kumar may do for the benefit of Muslims since they have not converted to Islam, they will still go to hell because of the crime of ‘shirk’ (heresy, idol worship) is bigger than any other crime.

Naik effectively says that irrespective of their ‘good non-Muslim’ certificate, non-Muslims will still end up in hell, maybe a milder version of hell due to whatever they have done, but hell it will be. He adds that the worst kind of non-Muslims, like Hitler and an ‘unnamed person from India’ will get the worst kind of hell.

Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema finds space with radical preacher Zakir Naik

Last year, a video featuring Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema did rounds on the internet in which she was seen normalising anti-Hindu bigotry by legitimising the usage of radical Islamic terms such as ‘Kafir’ and ‘Jihad’.

In a video, titled ‘Urdu Ki Paathshala’, the self-proclaimed Urdu expert RJ Sayema explains the ‘real meaning’ of Islamic concepts of ‘Kafir’ and ‘Jihad’.

In an attempt to normalise the usage of such inciting words, RJ Sayema goes to length to find ways to explain how the term ‘Jihad’ and “Kafir’ never meant any bad to the ‘non-believers’ or non-Muslims.

RJ Sayema, in her video, kept on claiming that ‘Jihad’ never meant ‘terrorism’ but a ‘struggle’. Interestingly, Sayema never cites the sources from where she got the definitions of Islamic concepts.

Interestingly, these misleading videos had been shared across channels on YouTube in an attempt to distort the real meanings of Islamic terms. A YouTube channel – The Muslim Guide, which telecast videos of radical Islamic terror sympathisers such as Zakir Naik, had also uploaded RJ Sayema’s video on its channel, spreading her distorted definition of the terms ‘Jihad’ and ‘Kafir’.