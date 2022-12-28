In a shocking incident, a man in Telangana threw away his 2-day-old daughter into the bushes after the mother of the infant died. After the newborn was found alive, the man named Mohammad Shahbaz, who works at a Tech giant in Hyderabad, has been arrested by the Telangana police.

The accused belongs to Machilipatnam, district Krishna, who had thrown away his 2-day-old daughter into thorn bushes in Ibrahimpatnam, district NTR. As per reports, Shahbaz lived with a woman identified as Divya from Gudivada for a few years in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, both Mohammad Shahbaz and G Divya worked at a private health insurance company in Hyderabad and fell in love. As their parents didn’t agree to their marriage, they started living together in 2020. Subsequently, Divya became pregnant and gave birth to the girl on Friday night, December 23, in the ESI hospital in SR Nagar of Hyderabad.

Soon after the child was born, Divya had a seizure and severe stomach cramps, and she was rushed to Osmania General Hospital. However, she died during the treatment on the same night as she was having frequent seizures.

After this, Shahbaz took her dead body and the newborn to his native village in an ambulance on Sunday night. But on the way, when the driver stopped the ambulance at Donabanda in Ibrahimpatnam to take some rest and took a nap, Shahbaz left the newborn child in the thorn bushes in the area. After that, the ambulance left the place for Gudivada.

A local woman in Donabanda who was washing utensils nearby heard a faint cry from the child. Upon inspection, she found the girl in a pool of blood in the bushes. She handed over the girl to an Asha worker, who informed the villagers and the police about the incident. Accordingly, police registered a case, and the child was handed over to an NGO named Share and Care in Gannavaram.

On Monday, police kept a watch on the vehicles on the national highway, and spotted the ambulance returning from Gudivada to Hyderabad. The ambulance was seized at Ibrahimpatnam Ring Center, and the driver was taken into custody. Based on the information given by the driver, police located Shahbaz and arrested him on Tuesday.

Ibrahimpatnam circle inspector Sridhar said that the locals found the baby abandoned in the bush and informed the police. The police officer said that the child’s mother Divya died at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad on December 23, and then the father Mohammad Shahbaz allegedly left the child to die in the bush. However, he was later apprehended.

“Shahbaz left the baby in the thorny bushes at Ibrahimpatnam Mandal Donabanda, while taking Divya to the hospital in an ambulance. Locals noticed the infant out in the open and informed the police,” the circle inspector further added.

“As soon as we were informed by some locals, we rescued the child. Divya and Mohamad Shahbaz had been living together in Hyderabad. Divya gave birth to a girl before her losing her life. We caught Shahbaz with the help of locals and an investigation is underway. We hope to have him in our custody soon,” circle inspector Sridhar added.