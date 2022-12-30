On Friday, Ayyappa Swamy devotees protested across the state of Telangana seeking action against Atheist Bairi Naresh, who used disparaging language against Lord Ayyappa Swamy. Bairi Naresh made derogatory statements against Lord Ayyappa Swamy in a public gathering conducted two days earlier in the Kodangal Constituency.

The video of the derogatory comments made by Bairi Naresh went viral over social media attracting massive criticism from the Lord Ayyappa Swami devotees. Police complaints demanding strict action have also been filed against Bairi Naresh for hurting the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees and making obscene remarks against the Hindu God.

One of the complaints was lodged by a woman identified as Karate Kalyani who stated that it has become a vogue to degrade Hindu Gods for publicity and requested harsh punishment against Naresh for hurting Hindu sensibilities. She said that the statements were made with the objective of ‘seriously hurting’ Hindu feelings.

The complaint has been filed under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code Section 153A. (IPC). Naresh who is a Dalit leader and head of ‘Bharata Nasthika Samajam’ allegedly remarked negatively about Lord Ayyappa’s birth and made other disparaging statements during a meeting of different Dalit organizations.

The devotees launched a protest in the city of Hyderabad and others hours after the video of the incident went viral over the internet. Reports mention that some of the devotees reached the Hyderabad Police station and demanded action against Bairi Naresh.

Amid the protest, Naresh was also apparently caught and manhandled by Lord Ayyappa Swami devotees in Hyderabad. He was ultimately rescued by the Police. The video of the incident was shared by the local media.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, criticized the governing Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration and demanded action in the case. “Anybody can abuse Hindu Gods in Telangana and get exonerated because the state encourages blasphemy without taking any action! KCR claims to be True Hindu & his Hindutva is real BUT so far what action is taken on insults against Gods Vishnu, Shiva & Ayyappa done in Kodangal?” he tweeted demanding strong action against ‘offender’ for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

BRS govt gives security to Munawar Faruqui who insults goddess Seethamma & permission to others to hold meetings & make derogatory remarks on Lord Ayyappa Swamy’s birth.@BJP4Telangana demands strong action against offender for hurting sentiments of Hindus. — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) December 30, 2022

The protest by the devotees was also held outside the Parigi Police Station in Vikarabad, seeking action against Naresh for disrespecting Hindu Gods and hurting the sensibilities of Ayyappa Swamy devotees. They also urged that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act be used against Naresh. Ayyappa Swamy followers also took to the streets to protest at Ambedkar Chowk in Ichoda, Adilabad district.

They further staged a dharna in front of the Karayankhed Police Station in Sangareddy district, asking that Naresh be charged for his controversial remarks on Ayyappa Swamy.