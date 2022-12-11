According to reports, three independent MLAs elected in the recently held Gujarat assembly elections are going to support the Bharatiya Janata Party which has registered a record-break majority in the state assembly and is all set to form the government in the home state of Narendra Modi. Dhawal Jhala from Bayad, Mavji Desai from Dhanera, and Dharmendra Vaghela from Vaghodiya are the three MLAs.

These three MLAs were earlier in BJP only. They had contested as independents after not getting tickets from the party. Now reportedly they have now decided to support the BJP. According to a report by News18, the three leaders had a meeting today and decided to support BJP in the meeting. However, they will support the BJP from the outside and none of them will be a part of the government or the BJP legislative party.

Dharmendrasinh Vaghela told the media, “My support is only for the Bharatiya Janata Party. I was already with the Bharatiya Janata Party.” He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and said that when they work day and night and worry about the country, he will also work with them. He also said that he has discussed the matter with BJP state president CR Patil and made it clear from the day of the result that his support would remain with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Dhawal Jhala joined BJP with Alpesh Thakor. He was given a ticket in the by-election but he could not win. This time he was denied a ticket by the BJP and therefore he left the party and fought as an independent candidate. Mavji Desai of Dhanera was also expecting a BJP ticket which he could not get. Thus he contested the election against the BJP candidate as an independent. Similarly, Dharmendra Vaghela fought from the Vaghodiya seat as an independent because the party did not give him the ticket. Now that the three leaders have had a common meeting after getting elected, they have decided to back the Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly. However, the party has not cleared any stand about these three leaders so far.

In the meanwhile, there are rumours floating around that some of the AAP MLAs may also join the BJP, and that they are in touch with BJP. However, these reports are not confirmed. Earlier in the day, it was reported that AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani is joining the BJP. While he denied these reports, curiously, he added that he will ask the public what they want, and then will make a decision.

Bharatiya Janat Party won 156 seats in the Gujarat assembly elections. This is the highest number of seats bagged ever by any party in Gujarat. In 1985, Congress had won 149 seats. Congress has won 17 seats in the Gujarat assembly elections. Aam Aadmi Party won 5 seats.