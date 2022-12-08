Thursday, December 8, 2022
TMC leader Saket Gokhale granted bail by Ahmedabad court, was arrested by Gujarat police for spreading fake RTI query on PM’s Morbi visit

Saket Gokhale had claimed that ₹30 crore was spent on PM Modi's Morbi visiting citing a fabricated news report about an RTI query and its response that does not exist

Saket Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat police. Image Source: Hindustan Times
On Thursday, 8th December 2022, Trinamool Congress Party’s leader Saket Gokhale was granted regular bail by a Gujarat Magistrate Court. The former ‘RTI activist’ was arrested by the Gujarat police over his tweet spreading fake news about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Morbi visit. Earlier, on Tuesday (December 7), an Ahmedabad court had remanded Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale to two-day police custody.

TMC leader and MP Derek O’Brien tweeted and shared this information. He wrote, “National spokesperson of Trinamool Congress Party, the fearless Saket Gokhale has been granted bail mins ago in Ahmedabad. Thank you to the legal team led by Advocate Majeed Memon ex-Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. Inspired by Mamata Banerjee, all of us are always ready to fight the good fight.”

Gokhale was apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Jaipur, Rajasthan, by officials from the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell and brought to Ahmedabad in the afternoon, where he was formally arrested.

Notably, Gokhale had shared a fabricated news report about an RTI query and its response that does not exist. He had claimed that ₹30 crore was spent on PM Modi’s Morbi visit, sharing a news clipping from an unnamed Gujarati newspaper, which was claimed to be Gujarat Samachar. But the government has said that it is fabricated and no such report was published and there is no such RTI reply. Moreover, Gujarat Samachar also clarified that they have not published such a report.

While Saket Gokhale was arrested for posting fake news and he has been granted bail as per regular legal procedure, TMC is trying to make a hero out of him. The party is firmly standing behind him, with Derek O’Brien calling him ‘fearless’. However, as Derek O’Brien himself regularly post fake news on social media, it is no wonder that he thinks this is a legitimate tool in politics.

