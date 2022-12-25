Actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan, rumoured boyfriend of deceased actress Tunisha Sharma, arrested for abetment of suicide

On December 25, Waliv police arrested actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan for the alleged abetment of the suicide of actress Tunisha Sharma. Khan was Sharma’s co-actor and rumoured boyfriend. Sharma reportedly committed suicide on December 24 during a shoot in her makeup room. Following the incident, her mother filed a complaint against Khan. A case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Khan. He was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday.

In a statement, Waliv police said, “Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of a TV serial. Her mother has registered a complaint. We are investigating this.” Khan will be presented in court on Monday. As per news agency ANI, police said they received the information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and did not return. The police reached the spot and broke down the door. Sharma allegedly hung herself.

During the initial investigation, the police did not recover any suicide notes. The reason for the alleged suicide is unclear. The police added that suicide and murder angles would be considered in the investigation.

20-year-old Tunisha had posted a video and a post on Instagram with a positive note. She made her acting debut with ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’. She worked on several projects on TV as well as several Bollywood films, including ‘Fitoor’, ‘Kahani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and ‘Dabangg 3’. She was currently playing the role of Princess Mariam in the Sony SAB TV series ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. Khan was playing the role of Ali Baba in the series.