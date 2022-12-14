On December 13, the Twitter account of Washington Post columnist Khaled Beydoun, best known for disinformation against India, Kashmir, the Government of India and Hindus, was withheld in India.

Washington Post columnist Khaled Beydoun’s Twitter account is withheld in India. Source: Twitter

Irked by Twitter’s decision Beydoun called out Twitter’s new chief Elon Musk and asked him to act. In a tweet, he said, “Twitter just shut down my account in India 🇮🇳 because of Hindutva supremacists controlling the government. They’ve done so with CJ Werleman and others speaking out against Islamophobia in India. If Elon Musk really means what he says about “no censorship on Twitter,” he’ll act.”

Khaled Beydoun irked by his account being withheld in India. Source: Twitter

Notably, Beydoun mentioned CJ Werleman, another serial fake news peddler, whose account was withheld in India for spreading disinformation. Werleman is known for twisting the news reports, even sharing unrelated incidents to claim the spread of Islamophobia in India, often blatantly lying.

Beydoun’s history of anti-India and anti-Hindu reporting

Beydoun repeatedly calls for “Free Kashmir” from India in his tweets.

Khaled Beydoun is known for spreading ‘Free Kashmir’ propaganda. Source: Twitter

He repeatedly calls for the same inciting a divide between communities in India.

Source: Twitter

On multiple occasions, he has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an ‘Islamophobe’.

Khaled Beydoun’s tweet against PM Modi. Source: Twitter

He even called PM Modi ‘global face of Islamophobia’.

Source: Twitter

In one tweet, Khaled claimed that PM Modi and BJP are trying to stop the Indian Muslim population from becoming the largest in the world by 2050 by “way of laws stripping Muslims of citizenship, bulldozing mosques, and ethnic cleansing.” It is notable that there is NO LAW in India to strip Muslims from citizenship. He is referring to CAA and NRC in this tweet but it has been proven multiple times that it is anti-India propaganda to call CAA and NRC Modi Government’s way to strip Muslims of citizenship. CAA specifically does not even apply to any Indian citizen including Muslims.

Khaled spreads disinformation about India. Source: Twitter

In another tweet, he even claimed that PM Modi and BJP are building concentration camps with the objective to use CAA to cancel Indian Muslims’ citizenship who lack proper paperwork and throw them in those camps as “illegal immigrants”. The fact is, CAA does not concern any Indian citizen at all.

Source: Twitter

In another tweet, he called India an “epicentre of global Islamophobia”.

Source: Twitter

The self-obsessed Khaled calls himself “one of the few voices in the US that openly criticizes Hindutva supremacy and Islamohphia in India”.

Khaled believes he is doing some “service” to Islam by spreading disinformation about India. Source: Twitter

All these are only a few examples from recent months. Khaled’s history against India goes back years. Recently, he tried to bask in the reflected glory from Moroccan players by claiming that this is a win for all Muslims. In April 2022, he claimed that it was Hindus who should be blamed for the attack on Hindu rallies during religious processions. Indian Government is actively communicating with social media platforms to remove, block and withhold accounts that indulge in spreading fake news or propagate anti-India conspiracies that can create a law and order situation in India.