Thursday, April 7, 2022
Washington Post columnist Khaled Beydoun spreads lies, blames Hindus for the attack on Hindu New Year celebration in Karauli in Rajasthan

While a Hindu New Year celebration rally was attacked in Rajasthan’s Karauli, Khaled Beydoun posted lies that Muslims were attacked by Hindys

OpIndia Staff
Washington Post columnist and law professor Khaled Beydoun posted lies on his Twitter handle regarding the recent attack on Hindus in Rajasthan. In Karauli of Rajasthan, on 2nd April 2022, Muslims had attacked a rally of Hindus celebrating the Hindu new year when it was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. But Khaled Beydoun blamed Hindus for the crime committed by the mob of Muslims.

Khaled Beydoun posted, “40+ Muslim homes + businesses were set on fire in 24 hours’ time, during Ramadan in Rajasthan India. Hindutva is terrorism.” He also posted a video in the same tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “Hindutva is ethnic cleansing.”

In another tweet about the same incident in Karauli of Rajasthan, he wrote, “Police and Hindutva thugs destroy 40 homes and businesses belonging to Muslims.” By mentioning the police, he blamed the Rajasthan’s Congress government for the violence that was actually committed by Muslims against the Hindus.

He also incited western media to report against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote, “Why are western media outlets and ‘social justice’ leaders quiet when it comes to Narendra Modi, the BJP, and violent Hindu supremacy in India?”

On 2nd April 2022, in Karauli of Rajasthan, tension prevailed in the city after a bike rally taken out on the occasion of Hindu New Year was attacked while passing through the Muslim-dominated area of Hatwara Bazar in the city. Stones were pelted at the rally, and the miscreants set on fire more than a dozen shops and three bikes. The rally was organized to celebrate ‘Nav Samvatsar’, the first day of the Hindu New Year. There is no reports of Muslim houses being attacked or burnt, as alleged by Beydoun.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

