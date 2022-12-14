Hackathon has become a popular buzzword with budding programmers as well as various industry stakeholders, including even the government. No other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself addressed a Hackathon a few months ago. Such events are a regular feature at most educational institutes these days.

So what is a Hackathon? In simple words, it an event organized typically over a short duration where various programmers get together to solve some real-world problems. The focused nature of the event and collective enthusiasm is believed to help in the problem-solving process as programmers tend to innovate, adapt, and transform their creative ideas into practical solutions.

Increasingly, Hackathons are being organised with focus on particular industry or particular domain knowledge. One such Hackathon, named ‘Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon 2022’ is being organised by a student-led research group at IIT Kharagpur. A data science hackathon is a specific type of hackathon where Data Analytics and Machine Learning enthusiasts participate and collaborate with one another.

When asked how does participating in a Hackathon can help students, the organisers ‘Kharagpur Data Analytics Group’ of IIT Kharagpur said that it will help the participants in gaining experience and knowledge where they can also hone in their presentation skills. Participating in the hackathon will also give a good chance to meet industry professionals, apart from learning team-building and soft skills, the organisers pointed out.

Generally, sponsoring companies provide real datasets for these events. Participants get to work on real datasets and transform their innovative ideas into practical solutions. They can add it to their resume, which can boost their profile. Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon 2022 will be sponsored by Axtria, while OpIndia as a media partner.

Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon 2022 will be the third edition of such a Hackathon being organized at IIT Kharagpur. Earlier editions saw over 2100+ participants from various esteemed institutions like IITs, IIMs, BITS, and other such top institutes.

Earlier, a total of 10 teams qualified for the final round out of more than 800 teams. The results saw the first position being bagged by team Eccentric from IIT Kharagpur. As part of the event, webinars and guest lectures were also organised, adding to the knowledge and learning of the participants. The same will be done in the third edition too.

In the last year’s edition of Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon, a prize money of Rs 60,000 was offered to the best performing teams. The third edition this year will see a prize money of Rs 70,000 on offer. Interested teams can register by clicking here latest by 11:59 PM IST on 16th December 2022. More details can be found at the event’s website.