Police have arrested a boy after a video showing him beating a girl mercilessly went viral on social media. The incident had happened in an area under the Mauganj police station of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, where he had kicked her face and her entire body so much that she had lost consciousness, all of which were caught on camera. The accused has been identified as Pankaj Tripathi.

Police nabbed him from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, December 24, 2022, after the video of the assault emerged on social media. Inspector Shweta Maurya, in charge of the police station, has been suspended for negligence in connection with the incident. The home of accused Pankaj Tripathi has also been razed with a bulldozer in Rewa by the district administration. He brutally thrashed the 19-year-old teen on camera over refusing to marry him.

Two days ago, a video went viral on social media. In this video, the young girl was talking about marrying the culprit youth. Meanwhile, the accused youth asked the video maker to stop making the video and after that, he started beating the girl. The boy first grabbed the girl and threw her down and then kicked her in the face and other parts of her body several times. When the girl stopped responding to the assault as she had gone unconscious, he also made her stand holding her hand and checked her.

Initially, Pankaj was detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC, but he was released as the girl refused to lodge a complaint.

However, after the video of the incident went viral, there was a demand on social media for strict action against the accused. There was pressure on the police to catch the accused. The police formed a team for the investigation and contacted the girl. After she lodged a complaint against the accused, a case was registered, and he was arrested from Mirzapur. The accused has been booked under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. After this, a team of revenue and police officials reached the accused’s house, where his house was bulldozed.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “In the incident of brutality with a young woman in Mauganj area of Rewa district, criminal Pankaj Tripathi was arrested and his house was bulldozed. Driver Pankaj’s license has also been cancelled. No one will be spared for committing atrocities on women on the soil of Madhya Pradesh.”

SP Navneet Bhasin said that he has suspended the station house officer Shweta Maurya. The investigation of the case has been handed over to Additional SP Mauganj Vivek Kumar Lal. A case has been registered under sections 366, 294, 323, 506, and 363 of the IPC and the IT Act.

Another accused Bharat Saket, who made the video viral, has also been arrested. It is being said that earlier the girl’s family refused to complain in this regard. However, when the video later went viral, the demand for action intensified. People demanded action against the accused Pankaj.