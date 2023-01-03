Another Russian individual, working as a chief engineer in a ship at Paradip port found dead in Odisha

On Tuesday, another Russian individual was found dead in Odisha, the third such event in a fortnight. The deceased individual has been identified as Milyakov Sergey and was found dead on a ship moored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.

The 51-year-old man was the chief engineer of the MB Aldnah, which was sailing from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh to Mumbai via Paradip. The Russian individual was discovered dead in his ship cabin at 4.30 am.

#FirstInformation | Another Russian national dies in #Odisha; he was working as a chief engineer in a ship at Paradip port — OTV (@otvnews) January 3, 2023

The cause of death could not be determined immediately by the Police. However, according to the Times of India report, the Police suspect that the deceased died of a heart attack. The death was verified by the chairman of the Paradip Port Trust, PL Haranand, who also stated that an inquiry is underway.

“We have come to know that he was one of the members of the cargo ship. The cause of his death would be known only after post-mortem. As per our preliminary investigation, he suddenly collapsed onboard the ship. He might have died of heart attack,” SP, Jagatsinghpur, Akhileshwar Singh was quoted saying.

Earlier on December 22 and 25, two Russian tourists died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Odisha, India. As reported earlier, on December 21, four Russian tourists checked into Sai International Hotel in Rayagada, Odisha.

One of them, Vladimir Bydanov, was found dead inside the hotel room on December 22. Reports suggest that Bydanov died from a heart attack, and Pavel Antov allegedly committed suicide after attending his funeral on December 25.

The post-mortem reports revealed that Vladimir Bidenov died due to cardiac arrest while Pavel Antov died due to excessive bleeding after the fall. Meanwhile, two other Russian citizens, who were accompanying the deceased, are now being interrogated.

According to the CID, the two Russians will remain in detention until the completion of the investigation.