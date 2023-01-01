Sunday, January 1, 2023
Odisha CID intensifies probe into the death of 2 Russian nationals, here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff
Odisha CID intensifies probe into 2 Russian nationals' death
Vladimir Bidenov and Pavel Antov, image via Odisha Bytes
10

Amidst rumours of foul play in the death of two Russian citizens in the Rayagada district of Odisha, the State Crime Branch has intensified its probe into the case.

The deceased were identified as Vladimir Bidenov (61) and Pavel Antov (65). As part of the investigation process, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) seized the bones and other remnants of the two men from the crematorium and sent them for forensic examination.

The post-mortem reports revealed that Vladimir Bidenov died due to cardiac arrest while Pavel Antov died due to excessive bleeding caused by an accident. Meanwhile, two other Russian citizens, who were accompanying the deceased, are now being interrogated.

According to the CID, the two Russians will remain in detention until the completion of the investigation. As part of the probe, the tour guide of the Russians, namely, Jitendra Singh, is also being questioned.

One Russian citizen, named Andrew Glagolev, who was spotted near Bhubaneswar railway station was also detained by the investigation agency. “The team is collecting evidence. We are analysing from all angles and will carry forward the investigation accordingly,” remarked Crime Branch DSP, Saroj Kant Mohant.

The Background of the Case

The death of ‘Putin critic’ Pavel Antov and his friend Vladimir Bidenov in Odisha’s Rayagada town has sparked rumours of foul play. The duo checked into Rayagada Sai International Hotel on December 21, 2022, along with and two other Russian nationals (Pan Senko and Turvo).

One of them, Vladimir Bidenov, was found dead inside the hotel room on December 22. Reports suggest that he died from a heart attack, and Pavel Antov allegedly committed suicide after attending his funeral on December 25.

Later, the local authorities contacted the respective family members and proceeded to cremate them in Rayagada itself as per instructions from the family members. Antov was estranged from his close family members following his divorce from both his wives and used to stay alone in Russia. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

