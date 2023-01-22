Kejriwal govt organises transit camp for pilgrims attending Urs at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif, details

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Imran Hussain on Saturday inaugurated the Urs Transit Camp, which would continue at the Burari Ground till February 5.

The Delhi government has organised the camp for the pilgrims going to attend the 811st Annual Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif. The 811th Urs camp is being organised at Delhi’s Burari Ground after two years due to the Corona pandemic.

F Y Ismaili, Chairman, Urs Committee, SDM, and the senior officers of various departments of the Government of Delhi were also present on this occasion.

The Sufi Gallery-22 Chaukhat, displayed through electronic exhibition form in the Urs Camp, is the centre of attraction among pilgrims.

On this occasion, Imran Hussain said, “Arvind Kejriwal government has been making adequate arrangements for the comfortable stay of pilgrims in the specially prepared transit camp to avoid cold. The government is prepared to provide all possible usual courtesy and amenities in the Camp.”

“In the Camp, all agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Mother Dairy, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Tourism, Railways information facility, Health Department, Food & Supplies Department, Police, etc. are available at one place in order to serve the pilgrims going to Ajmer Sharif to offer their obeisance and to pray for the fulfilment of their wishes and peace, harmony and tranquillity for one and all. Delhi government feels proud in serving as a host to such pilgrims” he added.

The Delhi Minister also informed that around 80,000 pilgrims from different states of the country would attend the Urs camp at Burari Ground wherein the amenities available include camps for stay, drinking water, electricity, public conveniences, medicines, ambulances, Medical Facility, local shopping facility, railway information centre, bus parking and transport facility have been made available.

The pilgrims putting up in the camp would be able to get all daily needs items under one roof. Special arrangements have been made for the senior citizens to stay in Urs camp. Proper arrangement of hot water has also been made for senior citizens. Apart from this, special care is also being taken for the differently-abled people in this camp so that they do not face any inconvenience.

Imran Hussain further stated that keeping in view the safety and security of the pilgrims, their government has also deployed Civil Defence Volunteers and installed CCTV cameras at the camp.

“For the convenience of Urs pilgrims, a bus facility has also been arranged to visit three shrines Dargah of Delhi i.e Matka Pir, Nizamuddin Dargah and Mehrauli Dargah,” he said.

A community kitchen has also been set up in the camp for the convenience of the Urs pilgrims, Hussain added.

