Monday, January 23, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAustralia: ISKCON temple desecrated with slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad', third attack in two weeks
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Australia: ISKCON temple desecrated with slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, third attack in two weeks

In visuals shared on social media, it could be seen that the temple walls were defaced with anti-India slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad' and 'Hindustan Murdabad.' The miscreants had also hailed slain Khalistani terrorist, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, as a martyr.

OpIndia Staff
Australia: ISKCON temple desecrated with slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad', third attack in two weeks
ISKCON temple's walls defaced with anti-India graffiti
12

On Monday (January 23) morning, the Hare Krishna temple located at Albert Park in Melbourne city of Australia was attacked and desecrated by unidentified miscreants.

The temple, which has served as the centre of the Bhakti Yoga movement in Melbourne, is run by the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

In visuals shared on social media, it could be seen that the temple walls were defaced with anti-India slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Hindustan Murdabad.’ The miscreants had also hailed slain Khalistani terrorist, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, as a martyr.

While speaking about the matter to The Australia Today, ISKCON’s Director of Communication Bhakta Das said, “We are shocked and outraged with this blatant disregard for respect for the place of worship.” 

He further added, “A complaint has been filed with Victoria Police and CCTV footage is being provided to assist them in their pursuit of culprits.” A devotee of ISKCON named Shivesh Pandey had also raised concerns over the targeting of the Hindu community.

“In the last two weeks, Victoria Police has failed to take any decisive action against the people who are running their hate-filled agenda against the peaceful Hindu community. Every Hindu around me is so frustrated with authorities, you tell me what are we supposed to do?” he said.

Pandey further emphasised, “Shall we come out on the streets and then only the Victorian government and Victoria Police will wake up from their slumber?” This is the third attack on a Hindu temple in Australia in a span of just 2 weeks.

Past incidents of temple attacks in Australia

On January 17, 2023, Khalistani supporters vandalised the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs in Melbourne. The miscreants wrote anti-Hindu and anti-India slogans on the walls near the temple during the vandalization.

‘Target Modi’, ‘Modi Hitler’, and ‘Hindustan Murdabad’, read the slogans painted on the temples’ walls during vandalization. As per reports, the attack is said to have happened on January 16 days after Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked and vandalized BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne’s northern suburb of Mill Park.

Earlier on January 12, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in Melbourne, Australia, was desecrated by Khalistan supporters and damaged by painting anti-India graffiti on it. 

According to the reports, the walls of Melbourne’s iconic Swaminarayan temple in Mill Park’s northern suburbs were spray-painted with ‘Hindustan Murdabad,’ slogans.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMelbourne Australia, Khalistani slogans Australia, Australia sikh extremism
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Himanta Biswa Sarma pulls up Indian Express for taking a dig over Shah Rukh Khan’s 2 AM call

OpIndia Staff -
Sarma was responding to an article by Indian Express titled, "Politics | ‘Who is SRK to Shri SRK in only 24 hrs’: Opposition takes digs at Himanta Biswa Sarma".
Sports

Hosts India blow a 3-1 lead as they crash out of the Hockey World Cup after losing a thriller against New Zealand

ANI -
New Zealand will lock horns with defending champions Belgium on January 24 for a berth in the semifinals for the Hockey World Cup while India will face Japan on January 26 for the 9th-16th position in the tournament.

China records startling 13,000 covid deaths in a week between January 13 to January 19

Uttarakhand: Private Muslim fund operator Abdul Razzaq disappears with crores of rupees deposited by thousands of Muslims

Gems of BBC: Twitter user collates headlines of BBC news which range from ‘Sanatani way of peeing’ to ‘why men wear dirty underwear’

Woman manhandled, pushed out from Rajasthan minister Mamta Bhupesh’s residence, video viral

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
614,676FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com