On January 12 (local time), the Hindu community living in Melbourne woke up to a shock as the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, located in the northern suburb of Mill Park, Melbourne, was vandalised by Khalistani attackers. The walls of the temple were defaced by spray painting anti-India and anti-Narendra Modi slogans.

As per a report by Australia Today, a devotee identified as Patel witnessed the vandalism when went to the temple like he does every day. On Thursday, when he reached the temple in the morning, he saw the walls defaced with graffiti allegedly made by Khalistanis. As per photographs published in the reports, slogans such as “Hindu-stan Murdabad”, “Modi Hitler” were written on the outer walls of the temple.

Furthermore, Khalistanis also painted praises of Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on the wall and called him a ‘Martyr’. The text ‘Sant Bhindranwale is Martyr’ was written in one place, leaving no doubt that the temple was vandalised by Khalistanis.

In a statement to Australia Today, Patel said, “I am angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters.”

BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir said that they have informed the authorities regarding the incident.

In a statement, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir administration said, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate. BAPS has always been committed to peaceful coexistence and dialogue with all faiths and peoples. We have apprised the authorities and are cooperating fully with them. We offer our prayers for peace and harmony and will provide a fuller statement in due course.”

In a statement, Markand Bhagwant, President of the Hindu Council of Australia’s Victoria, said, “Any kind of hatred and vandalism against places of worship is not acceptable, and we condemn it. And this kind of activity is in violation of the racial and religious tolerance act of victoria. We demand Victoria Police and Premier Dan Andrews to take strong action against the perpetrators.” He further added that his group would raise the matter with the Victorian Multicultural Commission and the Multicultural Minister of Victoria, as the death threats to Hindus are a serious matter.

In a statement, Liberal MP of the Northern Metropolitan Region, Evan Mulholland, said, “This vandalism is deeply distressing for Victoria’s peaceful Hindu community, especially at this holy time. Religious hatred of this kind has no place in Victoria.”

Member of Mill Park and Minister in the Victorian Government, Lily D’Amnrosio, said, “there is no place for such attacks in our community” She said, “I have reached out to the Mill Park Mandir today to express my concern with the attack on the temple. The Mandir is a very important site for worship across broader Melbourne and is used to host many events that grow a better understanding of the rich diversity of our community amongst all of us. I have visited on many occasions and hope that the appropriate authorities can identify those responsibly and bring them to account.”

India Today quoted a journalist Amit Sarwal saying, “The Hindu community in Melbourne has lodged a formal complaint with the police and MPs. The cultural minister also belongs to the same place where the incident took place. This has been going on since last year. The Kerala Hindu association has also condemned the incident. There were messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted on the walls of the temple. Several Indian and Sikh leaders are distressed by this whole incident.”

Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Australia chapter has also condemned the attack. The statement read, “Such hate crimes by divisive anti-social Hindu phobic extremists against the Hindu community threaten to disrupt peace in our society and raise questions about whether enough is being done to address the alarming rise in anti-Hindu attacks by governments.”

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Australia issued a statement and appealed for peace. The statement read, “Appeal for peace, Mill Park, Melbourne, Australia

We are deeply saddened by the anti-India graffiti at the gates of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Park, Melbourne, Australia, by anti-social elements. Like all temples of BAPS worldwide, the BAPS temple in Mill Park is an abode of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values.

At this time, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, has prayed for peace and unity and has appealed to all devotees and well-wishers to maintain peace.

We are thankful to the appropriate authorities, including the governments of Australia and India, as well as local community organisations, for their continued support. BAPS Mandirs across Australia are symbols of a thriving multicultural society which nurtures Australian values of respect, mateship and tolerance.

Let us all join in worldwide prayers, in private and at home, that God blesses and guides us all to continue to do good and think good of all.“

The attackers also made a video of the attack and published it on social media. They called it a brave act.

Notably, in September last year, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada was also attacked by Khalistanis. India strongly condemned the attack and called for strict action against the accused.