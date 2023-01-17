Tuesday, January 17, 2023
HomeWorldAustralia: Historic Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne attacked by Khalistani supporters, second such attack...
News Reports
Updated:

Australia: Historic Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne attacked by Khalistani supporters, second such attack on Hindu temples in a week

'Target Modi', 'Modi Hitler', and 'Hindustan Murdabad' read the slogans painted on the walls of the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple. The attack comes days after Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked and vandalised BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne's northern suburb of Mill Park.

OpIndia Staff
Australia: Historic Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne attacked by Khalistani supporters, second such attack on Hindu temples in a week
Image source- The Firstpost
12

On Tuesday, Khalistani supporters vandalized another Hindu temple in Australia’s Melbourne. The miscreants launched an attack on the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs and wrote anti-Hindu and anti-India slogans on the walls near the temple during the vandalization.

‘Target Modi’, ‘Modi Hitler’, and ‘Hindustan Murdabad’, read the slogans that were painted on the walls of the temples during vandalization. According to the reports, the attack is said to have happened on January 16 days after Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked and vandalized BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne’s northern suburb of Mill Park.

The far more dramatic vandalism occurred on 16 January, when worshippers flocked to the temple for ‘darshan’ and to commemorate the three-day long “Thai Pongal” festival, which is observed by the Tamil Hindu population. President of the Hindu Council of Australia’s Victoria chapter Makrand Bhagwat condemned the incident and said, “I can’t tell you how disturbed I am for watching a second Hindu Temple vandalized for Khalistan propaganda. We will definitely raise this matter with the Victorian Multicultural Commission and the Multicultural Minister of Victoria because the death threat to Hindus is a very serious matter as the community is in fear of these Khalistan supporters.”

Meanwhile, Melbourne Hindu community member Sachin Mahate said, “If these Khalistan supporters have the courage they should go and draw graffiti on the Victorian Parliament building rather than target peaceful Hindu community’s religious places.”

The incident came only hours after Khalistan activists attempted to mobilize support for their referendum through a vehicle rally in Melbourne on the evening of January 15. However, reports mention that less than 200 individuals attended from a population of around 60,000 people in Melbourne.

A rally organized by Khalistan supporters (Image Source- Australia Today)

The attack on the Hindu temples has been condemned by the Jewish Community Council of Victoria and Gurdwara Siri Guru Nanak Darbar, Victorian Council of Churches and the Buddhist Council of Victoria. According to the Councils, death threats against Hindus are a significant concern, since the Indian-Australian community is now living in terror of Khalistan sympathisers.

Statement released by Buddhist Council of India (Source- Australia Today)
A statement released by JCCV (Source- Australia Today)

Earlier on January 12, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in Melbourne, Australia, was allegedly vandalized by Khalistan supporters and damaged by painting anti-India graffiti on it. According to the reports, the walls of Melbourne’s iconic Swaminarayan temple in Mill Park’s northern suburbs were spray-painted with ‘Hindustan Murdabad,’ slogans which means ‘down with India.’

BAPS Swaminarayan temple then released a statement condemning the attack and said, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate. We offer our prayers for peace and harmony and will provide a fuller statement in due course.” Also, Evan Mulholland, Liberal MP for the Northern Metropolitan Region condemned the attack on Hindu temples and said, “This vandalism is deeply distressing for Victoria’s peaceful Hindu community, especially at this holy time.”

Reports mention that the Khalistani group who attacked the temple on January 12 also praised Indian terrorist, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale who was killed by the Indian Army during Operation Blue Star. Bhindranwale is largely regarded as a supporter of the projected Sikh-majority state of Khalistan.

The attackers while vandalizing the Hindu temples termed Bhindrawale a ‘saint’ and also called him a ‘martyr’. “Sant Bhindranwale Martyr,” read the slogans written on the walls near the temple during the vandalization.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Why would I stop anyone from selling a house when I want to go myself’: Advocate Pradeep Sharma calls ‘The Wire’ report on Brahmapuri...

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Advocate Pradeep Sharma told us why he would stop others from selling the house when he was preparing to sell his own house. Referring to the condition of his area, he said that Hindus are constantly selling houses from this street. During the conversation, we were also informed about Muslims buying a Hindu Brahmin's house and building a mosque there.
News Reports

Pune: 14 booked for forcing Hindus to convert to Christianity, earlier 3 were charged for offering red grape juice as the ‘blood of Jesus...

Siddhi Somani -
A local filed a complaint against evangelists alleging that they were forcing his family to embrace Christianity.

Bottom 50% of Indians pay 64% of GST: Oxfam India’s claims about ‘disproportionate’ taxing of poor is ‘mathematically impossible’. Here is why

Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge passes away, fans mourn, say ‘united in heaven’

Even a simple egg curry recipe in NYT becomes an anti-Modi rant, columnist chef makes it about bashing ‘pro-vegetarian Hindus’

Muslim youths abuse, assault Hindu men over petty brawl, indulge in stone pelting as it turns communal in Aligarh: Details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
613,368FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com