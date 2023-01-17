On Tuesday, Khalistani supporters vandalized another Hindu temple in Australia’s Melbourne. The miscreants launched an attack on the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs and wrote anti-Hindu and anti-India slogans on the walls near the temple during the vandalization.

‘Target Modi’, ‘Modi Hitler’, and ‘Hindustan Murdabad’, read the slogans that were painted on the walls of the temples during vandalization. According to the reports, the attack is said to have happened on January 16 days after Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked and vandalized BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne’s northern suburb of Mill Park.

#BREAKING | Hindu Temple in Melbourne vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti, second such attack in 5 days.



Tune in – https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/aa1EqHJ2zS — Republic (@republic) January 17, 2023

The far more dramatic vandalism occurred on 16 January, when worshippers flocked to the temple for ‘darshan’ and to commemorate the three-day long “Thai Pongal” festival, which is observed by the Tamil Hindu population. President of the Hindu Council of Australia’s Victoria chapter Makrand Bhagwat condemned the incident and said, “I can’t tell you how disturbed I am for watching a second Hindu Temple vandalized for Khalistan propaganda. We will definitely raise this matter with the Victorian Multicultural Commission and the Multicultural Minister of Victoria because the death threat to Hindus is a very serious matter as the community is in fear of these Khalistan supporters.”

Meanwhile, Melbourne Hindu community member Sachin Mahate said, “If these Khalistan supporters have the courage they should go and draw graffiti on the Victorian Parliament building rather than target peaceful Hindu community’s religious places.”

The incident came only hours after Khalistan activists attempted to mobilize support for their referendum through a vehicle rally in Melbourne on the evening of January 15. However, reports mention that less than 200 individuals attended from a population of around 60,000 people in Melbourne.

A rally organized by Khalistan supporters (Image Source- Australia Today)

The attack on the Hindu temples has been condemned by the Jewish Community Council of Victoria and Gurdwara Siri Guru Nanak Darbar, Victorian Council of Churches and the Buddhist Council of Victoria. According to the Councils, death threats against Hindus are a significant concern, since the Indian-Australian community is now living in terror of Khalistan sympathisers.

Statement released by Buddhist Council of India (Source- Australia Today)

A statement released by JCCV (Source- Australia Today)

Earlier on January 12, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in Melbourne, Australia, was allegedly vandalized by Khalistan supporters and damaged by painting anti-India graffiti on it. According to the reports, the walls of Melbourne’s iconic Swaminarayan temple in Mill Park’s northern suburbs were spray-painted with ‘Hindustan Murdabad,’ slogans which means ‘down with India.’

BAPS Swaminarayan temple then released a statement condemning the attack and said, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate. We offer our prayers for peace and harmony and will provide a fuller statement in due course.” Also, Evan Mulholland, Liberal MP for the Northern Metropolitan Region condemned the attack on Hindu temples and said, “This vandalism is deeply distressing for Victoria’s peaceful Hindu community, especially at this holy time.”

Reports mention that the Khalistani group who attacked the temple on January 12 also praised Indian terrorist, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale who was killed by the Indian Army during Operation Blue Star. Bhindranwale is largely regarded as a supporter of the projected Sikh-majority state of Khalistan.

The attackers while vandalizing the Hindu temples termed Bhindrawale a ‘saint’ and also called him a ‘martyr’. “Sant Bhindranwale Martyr,” read the slogans written on the walls near the temple during the vandalization.