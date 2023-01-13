Bangladesh: Chhatra League leader Ibrahim accused of encroaching land of Hindu man

A leader of the Chhatra League (the student wing of the ruling Awami League government) was accused of usurping the land of a Hindu family in the Basabaria village in Kachua upazila in the Chandpur district of Bangladesh, reported Dainik Janakantha.

The accused was identified as Ibrahim Miya (also known by his alias Duronto Ibrahim), the convenor of the Chhatra League at the Kachua Government Bangabandhu Degree College.

A complaint was filed with the Kachua police station against the accused, his mother Fathima Begum and his sister by the victim Uttam Sarkar, who alleged that the trio had encroached upon his land.

Reportedly, Uttam Sarkar had filed a police complaint 2 months prior regarding a land dispute with his brother Sushil Sarkar. Following the intervention of the locals, Uttam’s father Priyalal Sarkar and his brother Sushil handed over 8.5 acres of land to him.

According to Uttam Sarkar, Ibrahim Miya managed to secure his signature on three blank stamp papers while he was withdrawing the police complaint pertaining to the land dispute.

The onset of the ongoing dispute with the Chhatra League leader

On January 7 this year, the accused reportedly erected a bamboo fence in the middle of the victim’s property in a bid to occupy the land. On learning about the matter, Uttam Sarkar reached Kachua from Narayanganj and confronted Ibrahim Miya.

Instead of conceding his mistake, Ibrahim issued threats to the victim. Forced by circumstance, Uttam Sarkar filed a police complaint on the night of January 9, 2023.

In his defence, the accused claimed that Uttam Sarkar had proposed to sell his land and took a whopping Tk 6.9 lakhs (INR 5.39 lakhs) from his mother Fathima Begum. As such, Ibrahim alleged that it was his property now and he has put up a fence to protect it.

Meanwhile, his mother has also accused Uttam Sarkar of taking money and not handing over the land registry papers. The Officer-in-Charge of Kachua police station informed that a probe has been launched into the matter and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation.

89990 acres of land of religious minorities remain encroached: Reports

Earlier, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance (also called the Bangladesh Jatiyo Hindu Mahajot) informed that a whopping 89,990 acres of land belonging to religious minorities in the country remain occupied.

Between January and December 2022, about 572 families were also evicted from their homes while 445 families of religious minorities were forced to leave Bangladesh altogether.