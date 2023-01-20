Saturday, January 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCentre releases endorsement guidelines for Celebrities and Social Media Influencers to ensure that they...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Centre releases endorsement guidelines for Celebrities and Social Media Influencers to ensure that they don’t mislead consumers

Department of Consumer Affairs released the guide ‘Endorsements Know-hows!’ for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers on social media platforms in response to the rapidly growing digital world, where advertisements are no longer limited to traditional media like print, television, or radio.

OpIndia Staff
24

With the aim to protect the rights of consumers, the centre has issued a guideline for celebrities and social media influencers who endorse products and services on social media platforms. The guideline has been issued to ensure that consumers are not deceived by promotional messages disguised as personal opinions of celebrities and influencers.

The Department of Consumer Affairs under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution released the guide ‘Endorsements Know-hows!’ for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers on social media platforms on January 20 in Delhi. The guide aims to ensure that individuals do not mislead their audiences when endorsing products or services and that they are in compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and any associated rules or guidelines.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs released the “Endorsement Know-hows!” in response to the rapidly growing digital world, where advertisements are no longer limited to traditional media like print, television, or radio. With the increasing reach of digital platforms and social media, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, there has been a rise in the influence of virtual influencers, in addition to celebrities and social media influencers. This has led to an increased risk of consumers being misled by advertisements and unfair trade practices by these individuals on social media platforms.

The “Endorsement Know-hows!” specify that disclosures must be prominently and clearly displayed in the endorsement, making them extremely hard to miss. Any celebrity, influencer or virtual influencer who has access to an audience and can influence their purchasing decisions or opinions about a product, service, brand, or experience also must disclose any material connection with the advertiser.

The celebrities and influencers must disclose not only benefits and incentives they receive from the brands they endorse, but also monetary or other compensation, trips or hotel stays, media barters, coverage and awards, free products with or without conditions, discounts, gifts and any family or personal or employment relationship.

Endorsements must be made in simple, clear language and terms such as “advertisement,” “sponsored,” or “paid promotion” can be used. The guideline also state that they should not endorse any product or service and service in which due diligence has been done by them or that they have not personally used or experienced.

According to the ministry, the guide is released in alignment with the guidelines set by the Consumer Protection Act of 2019. The Act established guidelines for protecting consumers from unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements. The Department of Consumer Affairs has published Guidelines for prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022 on 9th June 2022. These guidelines outline the criteria for valid advertisements and the responsibilities of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers, and advertising agencies. These guidelines also touched upon the celebrities and endorsers. It states that misleading advertisement in any form, format or medium is prohibited by law.

Several social media influencers and agencies participated via video conferencing in the press conference to release of the guidelines. They appreciated and supported the release of the guidelines and said that this will further strengthen the industry and protect consumer interests.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ali Mohammad in Shahjahanpur rapes a minor Scheduled Caste girl after watching a porn video, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
In UP's Shahjahanpiur, a man named Ali Mohammad forcibly took the SC girl to a sugarcane field and raped her.
News Reports

Davos: CEO of Pfizer grilled over misleading vaccine efficacy claims, mandates and more, questions that no Western govts have asked the pharma giant

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel News asked around 29 questions to Pfizer CEO, all of which were ignored and remained unanswered. The journalists asked all the questions, right from how much he has personally gained from the epidemic to how much he has paid others to sell his vaccinations, to crucial issues like when he realised his vaccines weren't truly stopping transmission and why he kept it a secret.

BBC documentary on Gujarat Riots tries to whitewash Islamists who set the Godhra train on fire: Here’s the truth

‘Shehar ko Karbala bana Denge’: JDU MLC Rasool Balyavi threaten to wage a war if comments are made against Prophet Muhammad

BBC leans on discredited testimonies of Sanjiv Bhatt, RB Sreekumar and Teesta Setalvad to frame PM Modi in 2002 Gujarat Riots case: Details

BBC and its documentary on Prime Minister Modi: The bugle has been sounded and the 2024 campaign has officially begun

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
614,177FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com