Saturday, January 7, 2023
Chhattisgarh: IED weighing 25 kg recovered in Bijapur; was planted by Naxals to damage vehicles

According to the police, the bomb was planted by the Naxals in the middle of the Bechapal-Etepal road with the aim of damaging large vehicles.

ANI
IED
Representative Image (Picture Courtesy: Hindustan Times)
4

A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), local police and security forces recovered an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) bomb weighing 25 kg near Munda pond under the Mirtur police station area in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday.

According to the police, the bomb was planted by the Naxals in the middle of the Bechapal-Etepal road with the aim of damaging large vehicles. The team of DRG, Mirtur Police and security forces of Etepal camp went on a road patrolling and area domination on the Nelasnar-Mirtur-Gangalore road of the district on Saturday.

During the operation of road patrolling and demining, the 25-kg IED bomb planted by the Naxals in the middle of Bechapal-Etepal road near Munda pond was recovered.

The IED was connected to a command system whose switch was placed 100 metres away from the bomb.

Besides, the IED and the electric wire were kept wrapped in carbon so that they could not be detected by the metal detector. But with the alertness and vigilance of the security forces, the bomb was recovered. After that Mirtur Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) immediately neutralised the bomb.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

