On Saturday (January 21), a Congress-friendly journalist named Anil Tyagi stirred the hornet’s nest when he claimed that Rahul Gandhi-led-Bharat Jodo Yatra is a ploy by foreign powers to execute a regime change in India.

Tyagi, who is the Editor of ‘GL Files’, made the contentious remarks during a 1-hour programme on ‘Satya Hindi’ Youtube channel. At about 6:40 minutes into the show, he inquired, “Why did Rahul Gandhi launch his Bharat Jodo Yatra? Was he afraid? Why did he take up such a courageous task?”

“I am going to share an important piece of news. Much before September 2022 (when the Yatra commenced), there had been a growing concern among foreign powers about the possible reincarnation of Nazism (Hitlervad) in India,” Anil Tyagi claimed.

He further emphasised, “They (foreign powers) wanted to stop the rise of Nazism in India. And who is the man who can do that task? He is none other than Rahul Gandhi, the leader of a large party (Indian National Congress). He has 40 MPs and several MLAs in different States. There is no better alternative.”

“Rahul Gandhi has not been able to highlight the fear factor (Darr ki baat) and the concerns of the global powers. I am breaking news on your channel (Satya Hindi). In the past 4 months, people from different countries, who support a regime change in India, have come here,” Tyagi claimed.

He added, “Those foreign agents are working on tools of regime change in India. This is why Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra is important. What is not important is whether or not he will go to Kashmir and unfurl the tricolour.”

“Rahul had undertaken the 3400 km walk and completed the objective (of the foreign powers). He had successfully communicated what he intended on doing,” Tyagi pointed out.

Rahul Gandhi tried to wedge divisions in society through his Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi embarked on his luxurious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on September 7 this year from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. One of the leaders who was present at the start of the Padyatra was MK Stalin, DMK supremo and ally of the Congress in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin’s party, in particular, has been at the forefront of widening the linguistic divide and directing hate against North Indians in particular. During a press briefing on September 9, Rahul Gandhi emphasised that he was fighting against the Indian system rather than any political party.

“We’re not fighting anymore a political party. It’s now between the structure of the Indian state & opposition,” he was heard saying.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Your projects are going to Gujarat as Airbus project went from Maharashtra because elections are there in Gujarat. Even the Foxconn project went. Apart from money, jobs & future of state’s youth are also being snatched: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Nanded pic.twitter.com/1NDyEkEyNZ — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

On November 9 last year, the Congress scion attempted to create animosity between the States of Gujarat and Maharashtra by falsely claiming that projects meant for the latter were being moved to favour the former.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that projects such as the Tata-Airbus military aircraft partnership and the Vendanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant were stolen from Maharashtra and handed to Gujarat ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the neighbouring state.

There were several controversial personalities that joined Rahul Gandhi in his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. For instance, ‘Andolanjeevi’ Yogendra Yadav was part of the Yatra for some time. He even released a video praising the march conducted by Congress across India.

Rahul Gandhi also came under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party for onboarding ‘activist’ Medha Patkar in his Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 17 this year. Patkar had launched a vicious campaign against Gujarat’s lifeline Sardar Sarovar Project, thereby blocking its funding and delaying the progress of the critically important Narmada Yojana for years.

Nonetheless, Rahul Gandhi also met up with 2G scam-accused Kanimozhi, and Abhay Thipsay, the man who defended Nirav Modi in the UK court. The Congress scion was also close to onboarding 1984 anti-Sikh riot accused Jagdish Tytler in his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’