On Monday, Bhartiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma criticized Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that biomass burning by security guards and chauffeurs is a source of air pollution in the national capital.

“According to Delhi’s CM, the pollution of Delhi no longer increases with the stubble of Punjab’s farmers. The Aam Aadmi Party government has done deep research and talked to experts and found out that now pollution in Delhi is increasing due to security guards and drivers. This is the statement of a CM who always run away from his responsibilities,” he tweeted slamming the Delhi Chief Minister.

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण अब पंजाब के किसानों की पराली से नहीं बढ़ता है। AAP सरकार ने गहन रिसर्च करके एक्सपर्टस से बात कर पता किया है कि अब प्रदूषण दिल्ली में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड-ड्राइवरों की वजह से बढ़ता है,यह कहना है दिल्ली के उस CM का… जो अपनी जिम्मेदारियों से हमेशा भागते हैं। pic.twitter.com/Rgy2Cva2hi — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) January 30, 2023

This follows Kejriwal’s speech about the different causes of rising pollution in the national capital at the opening of a real-time pollution data analyzer supersite in Delhi.

Speaking at the occasion, Kejriwal said that biomass burning is responsible for one-fifth of the state’s pollution, which rises considerably during the cold months when security guards and drivers burn wood and other biomass, leading the city to become a gas chamber due to temperature anomaly. He said that when security guards and car drivers at night burn wood to keep themselves warm in the winter seasons, it causes severe air pollution in the capital city.

Kejriwal unveiled the supersite, which includes ‘state-of-the-art’ air analyzers and a mobile air quality monitoring system for a real-time ‘source apportionment study’ to pinpoint the causes of air pollution in the national capital. The supersite, located on Rouse Avenue in Delhi, examines real-time source attribution and aids in pinpointing the causes of an increase in air pollution at any given place in the city.

It was reported in October this year that the state of Punjab witnessed around 8147 incidents of stubble burning from September 15 to October 27 this year. The state also recorded a 20% increase in such incidents in comparison to the number of farm fires in the same period last year, affecting the quality of air in the major parts of Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.