In Dholpur, the gang rape victim is striving for justice. She has accused the police of colluding with the accused. The minor victim has threatened to commit suicide if she does not get justice.

Even after the FIR of gang rape was lodged in Dholpur, the accused are roaming freely. The minor victim has made serious allegations against the police. The accused are threatening the minor to compromise. For the sake of justice, the minor victim is forced to visit the CO office. The incident is from the Kotwali police station area.

The minor victim was drugged and gang-raped

The 16-year-old girl has accused her brother-in-law of crossing all limits. The brother-in-law committed the rape by drugging her. In the heinous incident, the brother-in-law’s younger brother, son, as well as friends were also involved. The victim has also made serious allegations against her brother-in-law for forcing her into prostitution. The accused brother-in-law allegedly sold the minor in the red light area of Kolkata.

The victim has lodged a case of gang rape against her brother-in-law, his younger brother, and his son along with friends at the women’s police station. The report states that in the year 2020, the father of the minor was jailed. The minor victim girl was left alone. The brother-in-law took the responsibility of providing for the minor’s maintenance and education and brought her home. After this, the brother-in-law’s intentions changed.

According to the report lodged by the victim minor, one day the brother-in-law drugged the victim. After she went unconscious, the brother-in-law, his younger brother, and the brother-in-law’s son raped her. A few days later, all the accused went to Kolkata. In Kolkata too, a friend along with the accused brother-in-law, his younger brother, and his son raped the victim. When she protested, the minor victim was beaten up and threatened. According to the report, the brother-in-law left the sister-in-law for prostitution in the red light area of Kolkata.

The victim narrated the incident to her father

After being released from jail, the father, came home, searching for the minor daughter. The elder daughter was contacted. The minor victim also somehow got information about the father’s release from jail. After reaching Dholpur from Kolkata, the victim narrated the incident to her father.

The father was shocked to know that the minor girl was being raped everywhere. He has lodged a case of gang rape against her brother-in-law, his younger brother, and his son along with friends at the women’s police station. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

‘Won’t arrest the accused unless the crime is proved’: Police

Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Sankhla said, “A case of gang rape has been registered at the Women’s Police Station on the complaint of the minor. 376D has also been added to various sections of the POCSO Act. The incident is being investigated. The crime against the accused has not been proven yet. The accused will be arrested only if the crime is proved.”

The 16-year-old minor victim has leveled serious allegations against the police. She says that her brother-in-law and his brother are influential and that police officers are busy rescuing both of them. The victim alleged that the police are engaged in compromising the case at the behest of her brother-in-law. She said, my brother-in-law wants to compromise on the strength of money and the police are not arresting the accused for the lure of a few rupees. The victim has threatened to commit suicide if she does not get justice. “Anyway, the accused are threatening to kill us”, she said.