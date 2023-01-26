On January 26, 2023, India witnessed the 74th Republic Day Parade showcasing the country’s culture, diversity and strength. Apart from marches by defence forces and displays of the country’s military capabilities, the parade also included tableaus by several states and several central ministries. Every year, the government selects one Tableau and one marching contingent as the best ones, selected by an Expert Committee of the Ministry of Defence. In addition to the committee’s selection, a popular choice award is also given to Tableaux and the Marching Contingents based on public votes.

Accordingly, the Government of India has invited everyone to vote for their favourite Tableau from Central Government Ministries, States and Marching contingents on the mygov portal. Based on the votes, the best among them will be selected for the popular choice category.

Last year, UP Tableau featuring Bhagwan Ram was selected by the committee for the first prize, while Maharashtra was voted as the best Tableau among the States/UTs in the popular choice category as the state got higher 23% votes. UP was second in the popular vote with 22% votes.

There are four categories where people can vote. The four categories are, tableaux of central govt ministries, tableaux of states and UTs, Marching Contingents, and best display among displays, contingents, cultural performances and flypast etc.

Here is how one can vote for their favourite Tableau and Marching Contingent.

First, go to this link on mygov portal.

You have to log in to participate in the voting process. Click on “Login to Participate”.

There are several options to choose from. We logged in using a Google account.

Once you are logged in, you can select the one you want to choose and click on “Vote”. Six ministries participated in the parade.

Once voting is done, you will be able to see real-time results.

Please note that you have to do it for every category.

This is a current voting trend for the tableaux of states. 17 states and UTs participated in the parade this year.

This is the current voting trend for the Marching Contingents. There were 17 Marching Contingents that displayed their skills at the parade.

This is the current voting trend for the displays.

Alternatively, you can also scan QR codes or vote by SMS.

List of Ministries

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry of Culture Ministry of Home Affairs (CAPFs) Ministry of Home Affairs (NCB) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (CPWD) Ministry of Tribal Affairs

To vote for ministries, you can send an SMS using your registered mobile number. The syntax is “MYGOVPOLL <Space> 336981 <Comma> Choice Number” and send it to 7738299899

Eg: If you want to choose the Ministry of Home Affairs (NCB), the syntax will be MYGOVPOLL 336981, 4

List of States

Andhra Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Assam UT of Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Gujarat Haryana UT of Jammu & Kashmir Jharkhand Karnataka Kerela UT of Ladakh Maharashtra Tamil Naidu Tripura Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand West Bengal

Syntax to choose state is “MYGOVPOLL <Space> 337011 <Comma> Choice Number” and send it to 7738299899

Eg: If you want to choose Uttar Pradesh, the syntax will be MYGOVPOLL 336981, 15

List of Marching Contingents

Mechanized Infantry Regiment Punjab Regiment Centre marching contingent Maratha Light Regiment Centre marching contingent Dogra Regiment Centre marching contingent Bihar Regiment Centre marching contingent Gorkha Regiment marching contingent Navy Marching contingent Air Force marching contingent Assam Rifles marching contingent Indian Coast Guard marching contingent CRPF marching contingent RPF marching contingent Delhi Police marching contingent BSF Camel contingent Boys marching contingent Girls marching contingent Nation Service Scheme marching contingent

Syntax to choose Marching Contingents is “MYGOVPOLL <Space> 336991 <Comma> Choice Number” and send it to 7738299899

Eg: If you want to choose Air Force marching contingent, the syntax will be MYGOVPOLL 336981, 8

List of displays

Mounted Column/Mechanised column Marching Contingent Tableaux Cultural performance Flypast

Syntax to choose displays is “MYGOVPOLL <Space> 337001 <Comma> Choice Number” and send it to 7738299899

Eg: If you want to choose Tableaux, the syntax will be MYGOVPOLL 336981,3

Tableaus that won hearts

Scenes from the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and the three-day Deepotsav celebrated in Ayodhya last year were chosen as the main themes for Uttar Pradesh’s tableau, which rolled down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the 74th Republic Day parade today (Thursday, January 26, 2023).

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day parade showcases the three-day Deepotsava celebrated in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/I0JOKacvG6 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022, celebrated on the eve of Diwali, had set a new Guinness World Record by lighting over 15 lakh earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh. The tableau also featured Lord Ram and Goddess Sita being welcomed by the people of Ayodhya on their return from 14 years of exile.

#RepublicDay2023 | Ayodhya Deepotsav



The tableau of Uttar Pradesh showcases the three-day Deepotsava being organized since 2017. Lighting, Saryu Aarti, decoration and illumination of lamps are done in major temples and monasteries in Ayodhya.#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan pic.twitter.com/YnwZ9acT6k — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2023

Haryana chose the Bhagavad Gita as its inspiration for this year’s Republic Day tableau with a huge model of a chariot pulled by four horses being its main attraction. The front part of the tableau depicted Lord Krishna in his ‘Virat Swaroop.’

#RepublicDay2023 | The tableau reflects design based on Bhagavad Gita the greatest intellectual contribution to mankind. In its entirety, the tableau shows Lord Krishna serving as the charioteer of Arjuna and giving him the knowledge of Gita.#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan pic.twitter.com/Hgty4A8pRY — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2023

Gujarat’s tableau showcased clean energy production along with Kutchi embroidery and traditional ‘bhungas’, with artists performing in traditional garba costumes.

Assam’s Tableau featured Ahom General Lachit Barphukan, who led the Ahom army to defeat the Mughals in the final Ahom-Mughal battle, coinciding with his 400th birth anniversary. The tableau also included the Maa Kamakhya temple, accompanied by artists performing a bihu dance.