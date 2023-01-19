According to media reports, the largest plantation drive in India has been announced by Gautam Adani, the richest man in the country. In keeping with its pledge to the Paris COP 21 conference, the company stated that it would plant 10 crore trees by 2030. Adani Group made the announcement during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.

The Adani group tweeted about the same on January 17, 2023.

Our Chairman, @gautam_adani, has pledged that the Adani Group will plant 100 million trees by 2030. It’s the most significant https://t.co/EgkhXbdL97 pledge made in Indian history. The quest for a cleaner & greener India is the progress we need. #TrillionTrees @1t_org pic.twitter.com/5Akd143FxH — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) January 17, 2023

At the World Economic Forum’s “Trillion Trees Platform,” the group promised to plant 100 million trees, in support of the program titled ‘UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration’. This is a multi-stakeholder platform leading a global campaign to conserve, repair, and cultivate 1 trillion trees by 2030.

In Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting began on January 16. This year’s conference will focus on “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.” The summit’s goal was to discuss the most pressing global problems and to support creative solutions.

“The sheer scale of ambition to plant a trillion trees is simply inspiring. It is a reflection of the resilience of humanity and what can be achieved through the collective power of like-minded people that are determined to fight for a cause,” Adani said about the group’s plantation pledge.

“Restoring ecosystems, reversing the loss of biodiversity, and reducing soil erosion are all essential for building a greener world. The move is part of India’s declaration to take a leading position in its commitment at Paris COP 21 to create additional carbon sinks of 2.5-3.0 billion tons of CO2,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

Additionally, by 2030, the Adani Group wants to plant 63.08 million terrestrial trees.

The trillion trees initiative seeks to slow down climate change by removing significant amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, bringing about much-needed advancements in the fields of biodiversity and climate.

Mangroves and other terrestrial trees would help the environment by lowering air pollution, preserving coastlines, preventing soil erosion and saline water intrusion, recharging groundwater tables, providing fish breeding grounds, and providing many other advantages.

Notably, in 2021, the Adani group sealed the world’s largest power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The conglomerate had also signed a pact for a total of 6000 MW of green power generation with SECI. The remaining 2000 MW pact will be sealed in the coming months. The firm has a total operational and under-construction power generation portfolio of 20.3 GW. AGEL has signed a deal with France’s Total for 25 GW of green power generation by the year 2025. For an investment of $2.5 billion, Total has acquired a 20% stake in AGEL.