On Friday (January 20), the Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar made contentious remarks during a brainstorming session, hosted by India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal, at the World Economic Forum in Davos town of Switzerland.

Hina Rabbani Khar peddled fantastical lies to paint ‘Muslim journalist’ Rana Ayyub as the victim of India’s tyranny and also revealed how the previous regime led by Congress was far more acceptable to the terrorist nation of Pakistan than the current Modi government.

“We know about Rana Ayyub’s house is being demolished,” Hina Rabbani said peddling lies at the international event. No State government or the BJP regime at the Centre has ordered the demolition of the house of the controversial journalist.

“We know about Arundhati Roy and what she said about the polity in India,” she further cited an anti-India author to bolster her outlandish claims about the country.

During the 48-minute-long conversation, the Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs falsely blamed India for supposedly orchestrating a terror attack in Lahore and creating unrest in the Balochistan province.

She also claimed that the air strike conducted by India at terror camps in Balakot was done to ensure the victory of PM Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Hina Rabbani Khar conveniently forgot about the deadly Pakistan-sponsored terror attack at Pulwama, which claimed 40 lives.

After making outlandish claims about India, she mouthed platitudes about the need for putting an end to hostilities and tread the path of peace.

“I am not seeing a partner, currently, in the Prime Minister of India to take this project forward. But, I did see a partner in Manmohan Singh to take this forward. Those are the realities. I cannot deny realities,” she explained how the Pakistani regime naturally allied to the Congress party.

It must be mentioned that India witnessed the deadly Mumbai terror attack in 2008 during the reign of Manmohan Singh. During her tenure as Foreign Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar tried to shield 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed by repeatedly citing ‘lack of evidence.’

“Hafiz Saeed was in custody and the evidence against him could not hold in a court of law. We have said even now that we will be happy to look at any evidence against him that holds in a court of law,” she had claimed in 2012.

She had also said that no love has been lost for the likes of Hafiz Saeed. During an interview with NDTV, she remarked, “Well, as I said, any evidence specifically which can be held in the court of law will help, and we have no love lost for any of these individuals whatsoever. “

When Hina Rabbani fumbles in giving an appropriate response about the minorities suffering in Pakistan, she says “change the topic” & says she knows Rana Ayub’s house is demolished. Can the comedian fact-checker bear, fact-check if Rana Ayub’s house is demolished? pic.twitter.com/SY0ISPtexi — Gayatri 🇬🇧🇮🇳(BharatKiBeti) (@changu311) January 20, 2023

Indian spiritual guru, Sri Sri Ravishankar, who was present at the panel lambasted Hina Rabbani Khar and said, “The whole world knows where terrorism is sprouting. Where was Osama bin Laden? Where were the terrorists that have been causing problems in the world? Let’s not deny these facts.”

The founder of the ‘Art of Living Foundation’ also raised questions about the plight of Pakistani Hindus on the international platform. “Minorities in Pakistan don’t have the same rights as minorities in India. How can someone say that minorities are suffering in India?” he asked.

After finding herself in a tough situation, Hina Rabbani Khan refused to debate Sri Sri Ravishankar and claimed that she did not want to engage in a ‘tit-for-tat’ discussion.