In another case of love jihad that had come to the fore from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a youth named Faizal Syed Abbas lured a minor Dalit girl into his ‘love’ trap by posing as Shaan Pandit, a Brahmin. Once the girl fell into the trap, he sexually assaulted her multiple times and also extorted money several times from the victim.

The accused forced the minor to convert to Islam by threatening her with her private videos and photos. The minor, who got impregnated, not once but thrice, was also coerced to terminate the pregnancy each time by the accused.

The Bhopal police Thursday arrested the doctor who had performed the abortion of a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Prior to the doctor’s arrest, the police also arrested Faizal Syed Abbas based on a complaint filed against him at Ajak police station in the city.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said, “An FIR was registered on December 13 in which during investigation it came to fore that the 16-year-old girl was aborted. On further investigation, it has been found that a clinic was running in the name of BSC MD.”

“The police sealed the clinic and arrested the accused. A case has been registered for legal traits and illegal practices under section 313 (Causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent) of the IPC MTP Act. He will be produced before the court today,” she added.

“Earlier, a case against the rape accused was registered under section 376 (rape), 377 (Unnatural offences) of the IPC and under religious freedom act,” ACP Saxena added.

According to the victim, the accused befriended her by concealing his identity. The victim revealed that Faizal Abbas had also got a fake Aadhaar made in the name of Shaan.

Accused Faizal Abbas got a fake Aadhar card made in the name of Shaan (source: Dainik Bhaskar)

The victim stated that three years ago, Faizal Abbas took her to a hotel saying that it was his birthday, where he raped her for the first time. The victim said that the accused was 16 years old then. The accused also made videos of the act and thereafter, he kept sexually exploiting the victim for three years by threatening to upload videos on social media. He also got her aborted 3 times during this time.

According to the victim, the accused also pressurized her to change her religion. He used to take her for a walk wearing a burqa.

When the victim became pregnant for the first time, the accused accompanied her to Dr M Srivastava, who performed the abortion on her. Following that, on two separate occasions, the accused himself gave medicines to the victim that resulted in miscarriages.

The victim stated that Faizal Syed Abbas’s parents and brother were also aware of the abortion. Faizal’s father threatened the victim’s mother to forget what occurred since bringing it up would bring disrepute to the family.