Madhya Pradesh: Training aircraft crashes into a temple in Rewa; one pilot dead

On Thursday, January 5, a training aircraft crashed in the Rewa area in Madhya Pradesh, 400 kilometres from the state capital Bhopal. The plane crashed 3 km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie. The plane that went down belonged to the Falcon training academy, said Rewa Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin.

The captain of the aircraft, Vishal Yadav (30), a resident of Patna died while the trainee pilot Anshul Yadav, a resident of Jaipur, who was on board, was injured in the incident.

The mishap took place at around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said an official.

According to reports, the trainee pilot who was injured in the collision is being treated at Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Rewa collector Manoj Pushp and Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin have reached the spot and further details about the crash were awaited, district officials said.

A team of police personnel reached the spot. Prima facie, bad weather and fog condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash. 

