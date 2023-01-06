On Thursday, January 5, a training aircraft crashed in the Rewa area in Madhya Pradesh, 400 kilometres from the state capital Bhopal. The plane crashed 3 km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie. The plane that went down belonged to the Falcon training academy, said Rewa Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin.
The captain of the aircraft, Vishal Yadav (30), a resident of Patna died while the trainee pilot Anshul Yadav, a resident of Jaipur, who was on board, was injured in the incident.
The mishap took place at around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said an official.
Madhya Pradesh | A pilot died while another was injured after a plane crashed into a temple in Rewa district during the training: Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin pic.twitter.com/KumJTAlALs— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023
According to reports, the trainee pilot who was injured in the collision is being treated at Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.
#MadhyaPradesh: A #pilot died while another was injured after a #planecrashed into a temple in #Rewa district during the training: Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin.#MP #Plane #Accident #India #News #Breaking #MPNews pic.twitter.com/YoH1IIT94n— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 6, 2023
Rewa collector Manoj Pushp and Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin have reached the spot and further details about the crash were awaited, district officials said.
A team of police personnel reached the spot. Prima facie, bad weather and fog condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash.