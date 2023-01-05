Thursday, January 5, 2023
Updated:

‘Don’t talk about religion, don’t wear saffron, become modern’, Maharashtra Congress leader Hussain Dalwai mocks UP CM Yogi Adityanath

"Don't talk about religion every day, do not wear saffron clothes and become a little modern, embrace modern ideas," the Congress leader said.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Hussain Dalwai mocks Yogi Adityanath's saffron attire
On Wednesday, January 4, Hussain Dalwai, a senior member of the Maharashtra Congress and a former MP, mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s customary saffron robe, stating the latter should junk saffron and instead dress more contemporarily.

“Don’t talk about religion every day, do not wear saffron clothes and become a little modern, embrace modern ideas,” the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader further taunted the Uttar Pradesh CM, a Yogi and also the Mahant of Gorakhpeeth, by saying, “art comes from modernity, embrace those modern ideas as industries are a symbol of modernity, shun saffron and go modern.”

The Congress leader also chastised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Mumbai for two days to attract domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit, which will be hosted in Lucknow next month, for pushing industrialisation in his state. Hussain Dalwai suggested that Yogi build new enterprises in his own state rather than taking them from Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra has provided good facilities for industry. So instead of taking industries from Maharashtra, you should develop new industries in the state. Create an environment to allow them to thrive,” he said while talking to the reporters on Wednesday.

BJP hits back at the Congress leader

Hitting back at Congress leader, BJP’s leader Ram Kadam said, “Is Congress leader’s statement not an insult to the saints who wear saffron? What has happened to the Congress party and its leaders? Why do they have an objection to the saffron colour? Saffron is not just a colour of the Hindu flag or the dress of Hindu saints, it represents sacrifice, dedication, knowledge, purity and spirituality.”

Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar also came down heavily at the Congress leader stating, “This is the old practice of Congress. The Congress which divide the whole country partitioned the country on religious lines and after independence, it indulged in the appeasement of Muslims. Not only, Maharashtra Congress people always flourished on the basis of hatred for the Uttar Bharatiya and Bihari and all the state people. And that’s why they are making such a statement against Uttar Pradesh’s successful Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also hit out at the Congress party saying that this is their vote bank politics.

Notably, CM Yogi Adityanath will today, begin his domestic roadshows in Mumbai, the country’s financial centre. He will be meeting with the country’s leading moguls and bankers, as well as important film personalities, in the context of the upcoming Film City in Noida.

It is worth noting that in December, eight delegations of ministers and senior officials visited 21 cities in 16 countries and received investment proposals worth 7.12 lakh crore under the leadership of CM Yogi.

The roadshows in nine Indian cities, which begins today, are a continuation of that effort.

According to CM Yogi’s schedule, he would have one-on-one interactions with several industrialists before and after the roadshow. These meeting will be conducted on a business-to-government basis (B2G).

