Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Maharashtra: People in Washim dance holding Aurangzeb’s posters; 8 booked

A case was registered against eight persons after a video of people dancing with Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb's posters had gone viral on the internet.

OpIndia Staff
aurangzeb
Muslims dancing with Aurangzeb poster (left). Inspector Sunil Hud (right) informed that 8 people have been booked. Image Source: Twitter handle of Megh Updates and ANI
In Washim, Maharashtra, some people were seen dancing with a photo of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The police have registered a case against eight persons in this regard. The video of the dance with Aurangzeb’s photo has gone viral on social media.

Police have given more information in this case. Police Inspector Sunil Hud said, “Some youths carried Aurangzeb’s photos during Dada Hayat Qalandar’s urs which started on Jan 1 & raised slogans. A case is registered in this regard.”

The festival is being celebrated at Dada Kalandar Dargah in Mangrulpir of the Washim district from January 1. Meanwhile, a procession was held on the night of January 14. In this procession, some people were dancing with Aurangzeb’s posters in their hands. Two large photographs were taken in the crowd of dancers, one of them was of Tipu Sultan. Hindu organizations reacted as soon as the picture of Aurangzeb’s photographs and banners being flagged in the procession became public.

Hindus in Magrulpir burnt Aurangzeb’s effigy. Image Source: Divya Marathi

On Saturday, the police had given permission to only two DJs for Urs. However, 21 DJs were played. Photos of people dancing with Aurangzeb’s photos went viral. On Sunday, Hindu organizations burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb and protested against the antisocial elements flagging the posters of the Mughal tyrant. The Mangrulpir police registered a case after the Hindu outfits protested.

Pay
Recently Popular

