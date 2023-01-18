Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Man gets into Vande Bharat to click selfies, ends up travelling from Rajahmundry to Vizag after being stuck in train

Selfie craze proved a costly and arduous affair for a Rajahmundry man who got it into Vande Bharat Express train to click his pictures but got stuck in it as automatic doors closed and was forced to travel to Visakhapatnam.

Man went in Vande Bharat to take selfie, had to travel to next station as doors closed (Image: SS from viral video/ET)
A video went viral on social media of a man stuck in the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat express and had to pay the fair till the next station. On January 16, a man entered the recently launched Vande Bharat express as it stopped at Rajahmundry station to take a few selfies and other photographs. And when he wanted to get down, the automatic doors closed. He had to travel to Vishakapatnam to return.

In a statement, the Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of South Central Railway said, “The incident had taken place on January 16 where a man got into Vande Bharat Express train at Rajahmundry Railway Station to take a selfie. While he was de-boarding, the automatic doors closed, and the train was heading to its next stop, i.e. Vishakapatnam. The Officials noticed him, and on confrontation, he said the same. He then paid the fare to travel to Vishakapatnam. And from there, he left. There was no penalty or fine imposed on the man. Not aware as to how he travelled back to Rajahmundry.”

Vande Bharat express train was inaugurated virtually by PM Modi

The Vande Bharat express in which the incident occurred was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15. The train connects Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam. This train was the eighth Vande Bharat Express introduced by Indian Railways. It was the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. The train stops at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

