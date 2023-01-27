As the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in 2024, the India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey indicated on Thursday that India’s citizens appear to be content with the performance of the Narendra Modi-led NDA administration. According to the poll, if the Lok Sabha elections were conducted today, the Bharatiya Janata Party would win 284 seats.

The survey stated that the Modi government’s approval ratings had gone up a notch, from 56 per cent in August 2022 to 67 per cent in January 2023. The study also indicated that the percentage of individuals unsatisfied with the government had reduced from 32 per cent in August last year to 18 per cent, demonstrating that the NDA administration has defeated anti-incumbency despite being in power for more than eight years.

Image Source- India Today

The poll was conducted by India Today CVoter Mood of the Nation between December 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023, results of which revealed that the Indian citizens were more than happy with the current government and that if the elections were conducted today, the BJP would win 284 seats. Meanwhile, if polls were scheduled today, the Congress party would win 191 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has not waned. According to the study, 72 per cent of interviewees were pleased with Prime Minister Modi’s efforts. According to the January edition of the Mood of the Nation survey, the Narendra Modi-led NDA administration has beaten anti-incumbency despite inflation, the Covid-19 outbreak, and foreign threats from China.

After nine years in power, 67 percent of respondents believed the performance of the government in January 2023 was satisfactory. Since August 2022, as mentioned above, the figures have increased by 11 percent.

The study further revealed that around 20 percent of respondents said the NDA’s greatest success was dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak, while 14 percent thought it was repealing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, 12 percent of those polled said the construction of Ram Mandir was the most significant achievement of the current administration.

Image source- India Today

When asked what the NDA government’s greatest failure was, 25 percent answered it was rising prices, while 17 percent said it was the failure to combat unemployment. The handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to 8 percent of respondents, was the NDA government’s greatest disaster.

India Today conducted the poll in collaboration with C-Voter to assess the current political mood of the country. For this study, a total of 1,40,917 people were examined and their responses were well evaluated. Notably, despite Congress’ stringent efforts including the recent Bharat Jodo Yatra to keep the party and its politics going, the survey says that if the Lok Sabha polls were scheduled to be held today, the Congress party would win only 191 seats and that BJP would win 284 seats.