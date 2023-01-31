On January 31, Tuesday, NDTV’s ‘star anchor’ Nidhi Razdan called it quits at the leftist propaganda news outlet. Though the journalist herself has not yet confirmed the development, a report by Newslaundry has shared the update.

Nidhi Razdan has resigned as the executive editor of NDTV, three days after her colleague Sreenivasan Jain announced that his three-decade journey with the channel had come to an end, Newslaundry has learnt.#MediaShothttps://t.co/rDrvm89UUu — newslaundry (@newslaundry) January 31, 2023

Interestingly, the news comes just three days after controversial news anchor Sreenivasan Jain announced his departure from the media house. On January 28, Jain tweeted his exit from the leftist media house. “Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade-long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later,” tweeted Jain.

Like, Jain, Nidhi Razdan’s career graph has also been quite interesting. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, when every other person was losing their jobs, NDTV’s journalist Nidhi Razdan got “lucky” as she was invited by Harvard University to join as a faculty member in the Journalism department. Nidhi, who had over 21 years of experience in journalism, took the opportunity wholeheartedly and announced that she would be starting the “new chapter” of her life very soon as an Associate Professor of Journalism at Harvard on June 13, 2020. She announced her decision to quit NDTV at the same time.

However, there was a catch. Things were not as rosy as Nidhi thought they were. On January 15, 2021, Nidhi issued a public statement that the job she had been bragging about for seven months was actually fake. She alleged that she was a victim of a phishing attack.

In February 2022 she returned to NDTV after her fictitious stint at Harvard University as a professor. She tweeted, “It’s time to stop the excuses, the whataboutery and the obfuscation. Happy to be back home @ndtv. Watch ‘No Spin’, Monday to Thursday at 9:30 pm.”

It’s time to stop the excuses, the whatabouthary and the obfuscation. Happy to be back home @ndtv.

Watch ‘No Spin’, Monday to Thursday at 9:30pm https://t.co/q2usJY9MQV — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) February 21, 2022

Furthermore, Razdan had helped propagate the opposition’s lies about the Modi government’s Citizenship Amendment Act. In fact, she was caught regularly engaging with the Twitter account of ISIS suspects who incited Muslims to participate in anti-CAA protests.

Nidhi Razdan has also been caught making false claims about Kashmir. In 2019, she falsely claimed that Kashmiris are not being allowed to pray at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar and are being denied full communication.

Soon, Nidhi was countered by several people who posted videos of thousands of people congregating at Hazaratbal shrine to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.