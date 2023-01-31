Tuesday, January 31, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV again, had returned to the channel 11 months back after her fictitious stint as a ‘Harvard professor’

Though the journalist herself has not yet confirmed the development, a report by Newslaundry has confirmed the development

OpIndia Staff
Nidhi Razdan
Image Credit: SheThePeople
1

On January 31, Tuesday, NDTV’s ‘star anchor’ Nidhi Razdan called it quits at the leftist propaganda news outlet. Though the journalist herself has not yet confirmed the development, a report by Newslaundry has shared the update.

Interestingly, the news comes just three days after controversial news anchor Sreenivasan Jain announced his departure from the media house. On January 28, Jain tweeted his exit from the leftist media house. “Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade-long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later,” tweeted Jain.

Like, Jain, Nidhi Razdan’s career graph has also been quite interesting. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, when every other person was losing their jobs, NDTV’s journalist Nidhi Razdan got “lucky” as she was invited by Harvard University to join as a faculty member in the Journalism department. Nidhi, who had over 21 years of experience in journalism, took the opportunity wholeheartedly and announced that she would be starting the “new chapter” of her life very soon as an Associate Professor of Journalism at Harvard on June 13, 2020. She announced her decision to quit NDTV at the same time.

However, there was a catch. Things were not as rosy as Nidhi thought they were. On January 15, 2021, Nidhi issued a public statement that the job she had been bragging about for seven months was actually fake. She alleged that she was a victim of a phishing attack.

In February 2022 she returned to NDTV after her fictitious stint at Harvard University as a professor. She tweeted, “It’s time to stop the excuses, the whataboutery and the obfuscation. Happy to be back home @ndtv. Watch ‘No Spin’, Monday to Thursday at 9:30 pm.”

Furthermore, Razdan had helped propagate the opposition’s lies about the Modi government’s Citizenship Amendment Act. In fact, she was caught regularly engaging with the Twitter account of ISIS suspects who incited Muslims to participate in anti-CAA protests.

Nidhi Razdan has also been caught making false claims about Kashmir. In 2019, she falsely claimed that Kashmiris are not being allowed to pray at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar and are being denied full communication.

Soon, Nidhi was countered by several people who posted videos of thousands of people congregating at Hazaratbal shrine to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

