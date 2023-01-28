Saturday, January 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPakistan finance minister says, "If Allah has created Pakistan, then Allah will take care...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan finance minister says, “If Allah has created Pakistan, then Allah will take care of its development and prosperity.”

OpIndia Staff
Ishaq Dar, the finance minister of Pakistan, asserts that Allah alone is responsible for the nation's progress.
According to Pakistan's finance minister, Ishaq Dar, the development of the country is in Allah's hands. (Source: Time News)
7

As Pakistan struggles with its worsening economic crisis, its finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has put the onus of reviving the economy on Allah. Ishaq Dar said that the government is praying, that Allah will bring prosperity back to Pakistan.

The senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was speaking at the Green Line Express Train service’s inaugural event in Islamabad. He expressed his confidence that Pakistan would advance because it was founded in the name of Islam.

The finance minister said that they are trying their best to improve Pakistan’s condition under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

Blaming their predecessors, Ishaq Dar said that the current administration had inherited a number of issues from Imran Khan’s government, adding that it was working around the clock to resolve them.

“The team is trying to improve the situation ahead of the elections”, he said while asserting that the “drama” that began five years ago is still creating problems for the nation. He claimed that the economy was robust during the 2013–2017 administration of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to Dar, the Pakistan Stock Exchange was the best-performing capital market in South Asia and rated fifth globally during the rule of Nawaz Sharif, and international institutions had their eyes on it.

He claimed that the “Panama saga,” the overthrow of the PML-N administration, and other problems Pakistan had to deal with over the previous five years were now having an impact on the country. “Pakistan was on the growth track during Nawaz’s tenure, but it was derailed,” he said. “People can see the destruction the country suffered in the last five years, and they know who has delivered in the past,” he added.

The comments garnered backlash online as users criticized the finance minister for failing to address the nation’s economic problems.

A Pakistani journalist, Rauf Klasra, asked Dar to owe up to his “utter failure to handle the economy.”

Another Pakistan journalist, Hamid Mir, asked sarcastically who will claim “credit” as Pakistani Rupee depreciated to a historic low against the US Dollar.

Pakistan is in dire need of a bailout due to its severe balance of payments crisis, as its foreign exchange reserves, which plummeted by USD 923 million to USD 3.68 billion, only cover less than three weeks’ worth of imports.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Shah Rukh Khan not a Muslim, go and kill him, but don’t use objectionable words against Prophet Muhammad: Raza Academy cleric Khalil-Ur-Rehman

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: 3 charged with rioting and arson, court says it was done specifically because it was a ‘Hindu owned school’. Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

Aligarh Muslim University suspends student for raising “Allah hu Akbar” slogans on Republic Day, investigation team formed for further probe

OpIndia Staff -

UK: Student nurse Mohammed Farooq arrested for planning an attack on an airforce base

OpIndia Staff -

Teacher, from school managed by Sikh Committee in Delhi, suspended for organizing Saraswati Puja, management says ‘no tradition of idol worship’

OpIndia Staff -

Assam police foil child marriage attempt in Barpeta, arrests Imam Sanidul Ali, groom Sanuar Hussain and two others: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Controversial news anchor Sreenivasan Jain, who dubbed the plot to kill PM Modi as a ‘chota mota bomb blast’, resigns from NDTV

OpIndia Staff -

Madras HC allows Hindu outfit meet in Tamil Nadu after police denied permission as they might comment against ‘other religion’, public parade still disallowed

OpIndia Staff -

Ruhal and Adnan insult the national anthem, as video goes viral, sparking outrage, Meerut police arrest one

OpIndia Staff -

Meeting to remember 33 years of Kashmiri Pandit genocide held at UK Parliament campus, British MP slams BBC documentary as ‘propaganda’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
615,555FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com