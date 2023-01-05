Test cricket is supposed to be serious business but the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi left netizens amused after Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan confused former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison with pornstar Dani Daniels.

While discussing the last-wicket stand of more than 100 runs between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel in the first innings of the second Test match, commentator Bazid Khan referred to Morrison as Dani Daniels.

After the footage of the incident went viral, the porn star took to Twitter to respond with a humorous retort. “Put me in coach!” she tweeted.

Put me in coach! 😏😂🤍 https://t.co/sc5ciwTN53 — Dani Daniels (@akaDaniDaniels) January 4, 2023

Needless to say, Twitter users were also left in splits after the clip of the gaffe went viral and shared a plethora of funny memes and jokes.

Dani ji 1 match mere sath khel lo🙂 pic.twitter.com/SEzyj6Q0HD — Vansh..✨ (@captain__08) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, New Zealand were well in control of the match going into the last day with Pakistan needing 319 runs with 8 wickets in hand. The 2-Test series is tied at 0-0 after the first Test ended in a draw.