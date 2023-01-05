Thursday, January 5, 2023
Pakistani commentator confuses retired Kiwi player Danny Morrison with pornstar Dani Daniels, latter reacts after video goes viral

After the footage of the incident went viral, the porn star took to Twitter to respond with a humorous retort. “Put me in coach!” she tweeted.

After the video went viral, the pornstar took to Twitter to share her retort
Test cricket is supposed to be serious business but the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi left netizens amused after Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan confused former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison with pornstar Dani Daniels.

While discussing the last-wicket stand of more than 100 runs between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel in the first innings of the second Test match, commentator Bazid Khan referred to Morrison as Dani Daniels.

Needless to say, Twitter users were also left in splits after the clip of the gaffe went viral and shared a plethora of funny memes and jokes.

Meanwhile, New Zealand were well in control of the match going into the last day with Pakistan needing 319 runs with 8 wickets in hand. The 2-Test series is tied at 0-0 after the first Test ended in a draw.

