On Thursday, January 19, Bigg Boss fame actress Rakhi Sawant Fatima was reportedly arrested by Amboli Police in connection with a case filed against her by actress Sherlyn Chopra in November last year. It is notable that Rakhi Sawant changed her name to Rakhi Sawant Fatima last year after she converted to Islam to marry Adil Khan Durrani.

Taking to Twitter, Sherlyn Chopra said that Rakhi Sawant has been arrested and that her anticipatory bail application was rejected by Mumbai Sessions Court.

“Amboli Police has arrested Rakhi Sawant in respect of FIR 883/2022. Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant’s ABA 1870/2022 was rejected by the Mumbai session court,” Chopra tweeted.

BREAKING NEWS!!!



AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022



YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2023

Rakhi Sawant Fatima was taken to Amboli Police Station for further questioning, said the Mumbai Police. The police will present Sawant in the Andheri court later in the day. Rakhi Sawant’s anticipatory bail application was rejected by a Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday, after which she was arrested on Thursday.

Sherlyn had filed a complaint against Rakhi Sawant alleging that she released her objectionable photos and videos on social media.

It is notable that Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra were at loggerheads last year after Rakhi Sawant came out in support of MeToo accused filmmaker and BiggBoss contestant Sajid Khan. Sherlyn Chopra had earlier accused Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her. In October last year, Chopra filed a police complaint against him for criminal intimidation and sexual harassment.

In November last year, both Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra filed FIRs against each other. On November 8, the Amboli police filed an FIR under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult), and 509 (insulting a woman’s modesty by act, word, or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 (transmission of obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act against Sawant and her lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt. Following this, the Oshiwara police filed an FIR under sections 354A and 509 of the IPC against Chopra on the basis of Rakhi Sawant’s complaint.

Rakhi reported to the police that on November 6, 2022, Sherlyn Chopra posted a video on YouTube and Instagram in which she made offensive remarks about her and used abusive language.

Irked by the support extended by Sawant for Sajid Khan, Sherlyn not only released several videos on Instagram but also spoke to the media on multiple occasions. On November 4, videos of Sherlyn went viral on social media where she was speaking to the paparazzi. She hit out at Sawant and called her ‘dimag se paidal’ (brainless).

Besides her spat with Sherlyn Chopra, Rakhi Sawant is also in news over her Nikah with longtime beau Adil Khan Durrani, conversion to Islam, and changing her name to ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’.