In a recent judgment convicting Mohammad Polakanni in the Kanakamala Islamic State module case, it was revealed that terror suspect alleged journalist Siddique Kappan might have attempted to enter Syria via Georgia to join the terror organisation ISIS. In the judgment, it was mentioned that Polakanni had planned to enter Syria but failed. NIA suspects Kappan also had a similar plant. The investigation agency is currently investigating the possible ISIS links.

Mohammad Polakanni was convicted by a Special Court for NIA in Ernakulam on January 10th and was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for forming ISIS/ Daish-inspired terrorist module Ansarul Khilafa-KL. According to the NIA, Polakanni had travelled to Georgia from Saudi Arabia in early 2018, and had planned to cross the Georgia-Turkey border to reach Syria and join the Islamic State. Before that, he had already become a member of the ISIS/ Daish-inspired terrorist module and actively conspired over social media, to conduct terrorist attacks in South India.

Now, based on intelligence sources, NIA is saying that Siddique Kappan might also have similar plans to visit Syria and join ISI. It is notable that like Polakanni who visited Georgia in 2018, Siddique Kappan also had planned to travel to Georgia in 2017. In fact, Kappan had his visa approved by Georgian authorities in 2017. A copy of the visa was released by the media house Janmabhumi. Siddique Kapan’s visit to Georgia was approved for the period between January and May 2017. It is unclear why he wanted to visit Georgia.

Georgia visa of Siddique Kappan

Notably, Kappan has been linked to the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), and is currently lodged in jail since September 2020,

NIA found evidence of PFI’s link with ISIS after the investigation agency arrested its leaders. PFI leaders in Kerala recruited youth to join ISIS and organised special classes to radicalise them.

Earlier this week, the Ernakulam NIA court convicted Polakanni in the Kanakamala IS recruitment case. He was sentenced to seven years of rigorous prison and a fine of three lakh rupees. The investigation agency booked him in October 2016, along with eight others.

As per reports, Polakanni and the other accused were inspired by ISIS. They became members of the terror organisation and planned to conduct terror attacks across the country. They had formed a terrorist module named ‘Ansar-ul Khilafah-KL’. Their terror plans included assassinations of judges, police officers and politicians in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. They were also planning to attack Jews at tourist places. They were arrested by NIA while they gathered to discuss terror attacks. Six accused were arrested at that time. Later, three more accused were arrested. Polakanni was arrested by Georgia authorities when he tried to enter Syria and was deported to India. The investigation agency arrested him on September 18, 2020, at the airport.