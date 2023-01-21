In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old man Rayappan was killed by his neighbours in the Dindigul area of Madurai district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, January 19, for referring to their pet dog as a ‘dog’ rather than by its actual name. The police arrested the accused Daniel, his brother Vincent and their mother Nirmala Fatima Rani, who had fled after the incident, in connection with the murder on Friday, January 20.

According to the police, Nirmala Fatima Rani and her sons Daniel and Vincent had warned their neighbour Rayappan several times not to refer to their pet as a dog.

The issue reached a tipping point on Thursday when Rayappan asked his grandson Kelvin to turn off the water pump that was running on their neighbouring farm. He instructed Kelvin to carry a stick because the dog might be around. Daniel became infuriated when he heard this and punched Rayappan in the chest. Rayappan collapsed and died immediately.

Daniel and his family promptly fled the scene. The Tamil Nadu police, however, apprehended the trio on Friday.

