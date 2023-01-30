Teesta Setalvad’s organization Centre for Justice and Peace (CJP) had filed a plea in Supreme Court against the illegal conversion laws enacted in various states. In response, the Ministry of Home Affairs, through its Joint Secretary, has filed a preliminary affidavit in the Supreme Court of India contesting the petition.

The Home Ministry argued before the Supreme Court that the background and credentials of the organisation filing the petition is a relevant consideration. The Home Ministry further said that before the Supreme Court invokes its judgment on the plea filed by CJP, it should know that the credentials of the organisation are in “serious doubt”.

The Home Ministry’s affidavit read, “I state and submit that the petitioner herein purports to act in public interest in which it selectively takes up public causes for the objects and intents other than public interest.”

Ministry of Home Affairs also told the Supreme Court that CJP is guilty of collecting huge funds and exploiting riot-affected people for which, criminal proceedings are going on against its office bearer, Teesta Setalvad.

The Home Ministry further said, “Under the guise of serving public interest, the petitioner deliberately undertakes and consciously and surreptitiously espouses, divisive politics in an attempt to divide the society on religious and communal lines.”

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by CJP is against the laws against illegal conversion, which have been introduced in four BJP-led government ruled states – Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The law has been introduced to protect girls from forced conversion and love jihad, but Teesta Setalvad and her organisation think otherwise.