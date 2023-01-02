A day after the dastardly terror attack on the Hindu community, fresh explosions rocked Upper Dangri village in the Rajouri district of Jammu on Monday, January 2, 2023. According to ANI, two people sustained injuries in the explosions that occurred near the site where the terrorist attack took place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a report by Hindustan Times said that a child was killed and another critically injured in the Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) blast on Monday.

J&K | Two people injured in a suspected explosion in Rajouri’s Upper Dangri village; rushed to hospital. Further details awaited.



Yesterday, four civilians were killed by terrorists in the same village. pic.twitter.com/GsZH0g59yO — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Mukesh Singh, the additional director general of police, stated that another suspected IED was being cleared. “Five people have been injured. “Media workers are advised to exercise caution,” Singh stated as he headed to the area.

Another police officer was quoted by HT as confirming that the IEDs appear to have been set by the terrorists who fired at three houses in Dangri before fleeing in their car on Sunday. According to reports, the terrorists verified the four men’s identification cards before opening fire.

Further details about the purported explosion are awaited.

Terrorists open fire at Hindu families in Rajouri, Jammu

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, two heavily armed terrorists barged into the houses and opened fire at Hindu families in the Dangri village near Jammu’s Rajouri district. As many as 10 people were injured, and three were declared brought dead to the hospital. One more succumbed to his injuries later in the evening. According to reports, the terrorists, who came heavily armed in a car, had first confirmed the identity of the victims, through their Aadhaar cards.

They had barged into three houses of the Hindu community at around 7 pm on Sunday. After confirming the identities of the civilians, the terrorists opened fire at them.

Big Breaking News: Heavily armed terrorists attacked Hindu families near Ram Temple in Rajouri, Jammu Kashmir, in which 4 people dead & 7 other injured



The deceased are identified as Dipak Kr, Satish Kr, Prem Lal



Injured with gunshot wounds have been shifted to the hospital

+ pic.twitter.com/Ckj0Q1GgOR — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) January 2, 2023

According to local residents, the militants, believed to be two, were wearing masks and they first attacked a house in Upper Dangri and shot several people there. Thereafter, they fired at two other houses situated at a distance injuring people there as well before fleeing from the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Kumar, 23, Satish Kunar, 45, Pritam Lal, 56 and Shishuji Pal, 32.

Jammu and Kashmir | Visuals from Rajouri’s upper Dangri village where 4 civilians were killed by terrorists yesterday pic.twitter.com/gcGYx6mjlk — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Commenting on the purported targetted attack on the Hindu community, an official said, “The firing ended within 10 minutes. First, they attacked a house in Upper Dangri and then moved 25 meters away and shot several people there. They also fired on another house 25 meters away from the second house while fleeing the village.”

Meanwhile, security officials have intensified the scope of cordon-and-search operations. Drones and sniffer dogs have also been deployed in order to hunt down the two terrorists engaged in the attack on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir | Security forces continue search operation in Rajouri’s Upper Dangri village where terrorists killed 4 civilians yesterday pic.twitter.com/VafexTq1X8 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Additional deployments have been made in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

The terror attack on Hindu families has sparked widespread panic in the hamlet. To protest against the killing of innocent civilians, several organisations have called for a general strike in Rajouri both on Monday and Tuesday. The bandh call was given by Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Rajouri, and it was supported by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, BJP and the traders’ association.

On Monday, a crowd assembled outside GMC hospital Rajouri and chanted anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorist slogans in response to the terrorist attack. Protesters also chanted slogans condemning the Lt Governor’s administration and security services for failing to properly combat the threat posed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, meanwhile expressed shock over the attack and described the killing of innocent and unarmed civilians by terrorists as an act of cowardice, adding that the killers will not go unpunished.