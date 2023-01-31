On Monday, January 30, a case of sexual harassment of a 13-year-old minor boy by a cleric at Aisha Madarsa in the Loni area of Uttar Pradesh has come to light. According to the police, Hafiz Mamoon, a native of the Baghpat district raped the minor boy and fled when the incident came to light.

Based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father, the Loni police registered a case against Hafiz under section 377 of the IPC and sections of the POCSO Act and launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

On January 31 (Tuesday), the Ghaziabad police took to Twitter to inform that the accused had been arrested and produced in the court. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

According to reports, the child had managed to sneak out of the Madarsa on Monday morning. He obtained a mobile phone from a stranger outside the madarsa and called his father. The father reached Loni in the evening and lodged a complaint against Mamoon. The boy in the complaint alleged that the teacher sodomised him.

Source: Twitter handle of DCP Commisionerate Ghaziabad

Divulging details about the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni) Rajneesh Upadhyay said that the accused teacher had brought the boy to the madarsa five months ago to teach him Quran.

He added that as soon as the police received the complaint, two police teams were formed to apprehend the teacher who fled after committing the crime.

The minor boy was sent for a medical examination.