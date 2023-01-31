Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Kasganj youth Aarif abducts Hindu minor girl, his brothers Tahir, Abid issue death threats to victim’s family, booked

The minor girl was alone at home when her family members had reportedly gone to the fields for their jobs. Aarif, who stays in same village kidnapped her.

OpIndia Staff
Image used for representational purpose
On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an official complaint against a person named Aarif for abducting a Hindu minor girl in the Kasganj district of the state. The case has been registered based on the complaint filed by family members of the victim. Brothers of Aarif identified as Tahir, Moti and Abid have also been booked in the case.

According to the report published by Amar Ujala, the incident is said to have happened on January 23 when the family members of the victim had gone to the fields for their job and the girl was alone at home. Aarif who stays in the same village arrived at the girl’s home and took her forcefully with him.

The family members reached home to see their minor girl missing and they began searching for her. During their search, they discovered that Aarif had taken the girl away with him. They then went to Aarif’s home in search of their daughter. But his brothers Tahir, Moti and Abid happened to verbally assault them.

Aarif’s family members and his brothers also physically assaulted the victim’s family as they constantly kept on inquiring about their minor daughter. They also were issued death threats by the accused’s brothers.

The victim’s family members then immediately reached the Police station and registered a police complaint against the accused and his brothers. They mentioned in the complaint that Aarif had abducted their daughter and his brorthers, Tahir, Moti and Abid had issued death threats to them.

The police has registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by the family members of the victim and have launched an investigation in the case. The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the law.

Searched termskasganj, love jihad, kasganj minor girl kidnapped
