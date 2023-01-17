Tuesday, January 17, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

Vadodara Namaz row: MSU’s Science Faculty prohibits students and professors from participating in all religious events on campus

OpIndia Staff
Vadodara Namaz row: MSU's Science Faculty prohibits students, professors from participating in religious events on campus
Image used for representational purpose (Source- Hindustan Times)
3

A day after a new video from the botany department of the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Vadodara went viral over social media showing a female student offering Namaz, professor Haribhai Kataria, dean of the Faculty of Science, issued a notification prohibiting all students and professors from participating in religious events on campus.

“Faculty of Science is a premier institute of higher education. Therefore, observing any kind of religious activity is not desirable within the faculty premises. Hence, all the students and faculty members of the Faculty of Science are hereby informed that no religious activities are permitted on faculty premises. Violation of this directive shall invite appropriate disciplinary action,” the notice issued by Kataria read.

Maharaja Sayajirao University remained amid a religious maelstrom after another video of a student offering namaz on campus surfaced on January 16. Following the event, both former and current student leaders, as well as religious groups, sought action from university officials on Monday.

Earlier on December 26, a team of the university’s vigilance rushed to the spot after it was reported that two men were offering namaz on the university premises. Both students were stopped and investigated. To prevent such incidents in the future, Hindu organizations registered a strong protest by sprinkling Ganga Jal and chanting Hanuman Chalisa where the students reportedly had offered namaz.

Another video of a couple from another area offering namaz on campus had previously leaked. The couple had arrived with their child, who was to write the test for the computer concepts course at the University. Reports mention that the problem has already been reported to the university’s high-powered committee. 

It was reported earlier that the HOD of the botany department was unaware of the video that went viral over social media showing a female student offering Namaz. “The entire incident has been reported through the media. All HODs of the university will be informed about this. It is not right to offer namaz in an educational complex. Appropriate cooperation will be provided when the matter is investigated,” head of the department N S R Krishnaya was quoted as saying.

Following that, on January 17, professor Haribhai Kataria, dean of the Faculty of Science, issued a notification prohibiting all students and professors from participating in religious events on the campus of the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Vadodara.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

